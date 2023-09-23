"He's given you everything": Doris Burke recounts astonishing tale of Ty Lue pleading to LeBron James in final moments of 2016 NBA Finals

The 2016 NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers is among the greatest of all time. James led the Cavs from a 3-1 deficit to to deliver Cleveland their first championship, making good on his promise of bringing a banner to Cleveland.

During a recent appearance on JJ Redick's "Old Man and The Three" podcast, sports commentator Doris Burke recalled being in the final huddle of game seven. She talked about how coach Ty Lue was imploring James to take his game to another level, despite his heroics throughout the series.

"2016 (was) just an incredible series," Burk said. "The swings. I remember being in the last huddle, and Tyronn Lue was just pleading for more from LeBron James.

"And I was just like, 'How much do you expect LeBron James to give you, dude? He's given you everything.' ... This is where people can misperceive; we're not rooting for anybody."

Burk talked about interviewing James following the championship win.

"I remember interviewing him. And only those closest to me could hear my voice crack. But, LeBron wins the championship, and he goes to the scrum, and he's balling.

"And I start to choke up, not because I was rooting because I was rooting against Golden State ... But I'm watching this guy get choked up because he's poured his heart and soul into this."

LeBron James has won one more title since lifting the 2016 NBA championship. That ring came in 2020 when the Los Angeles Lakers won the "NBA Bubble" playoffs.

The 38-year-old will look to add another championship ring to his collection in the upcoming season.

LeBron James has a shot at a championship in the 2023-24 season

The Los Angeles Lakers roster has been disjointed for the last two years. There has been limited depth and lack of young athletes who can guard the wings. The Lakers struggled at the start of last season, languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference.

However, general manager Rob Pelinka made moves to improve the Lakers around the February trade deadline, giving LeBron James a team with championship potential.

The Lakers made a run to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to eventual champions Denver Nuggets. Pelinka has made some additional moves this summer to round out the Lakers roster and provide balance to the rotation.

As such, LeBron James now has one of the strongest and deepest teams he has been a part of since arriving on the Golden Coast. The upcoming season will likely be his best chance at winning another ring before his career is over.

James will hope that Anthony Davis can remain healthy and help take some of the offensive burden off his shoulders.