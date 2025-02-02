"He's given us everything and more": LeBron James makes his feelings clear on $55.5M teammate after stellar MSG showing

LeBron James needed somebody to step up on Saturday against the New York Knicks. Without Anthony Davis at Madison Square Garden, the LA Lakers badly needed a boost outside James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Dorian Finney-Smith picked up that role on both ends of the floor.

After the game, the four-time MVP had this to say about what the former Brooklyn Nets forward has meant to the team:

“Everything. We needed some toughness. We needed a knockdown shooter, a guy that's experienced, played in big games, more length at the wing position. He's given us everything and more."

Dorian Finney-Smith took on the unenviable task of guarding Karl-Anthony Towns once Jaxson Hayes went to the bench. DFS and LA’s double-teams held the All-Star starter to 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting. They shut him down in the first and fourth quarters.

The 3-and-D specialist, who signed a $55.5 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks in 2022, injected life to the Lakers offense in the second quarter. After LeBron James and Rui Hachimura exploded in the first quarter, the Knicks defense slowed them down. Finney-Smith capitalized on New York's double teams on James by going 4-for-5 from deep.

The LA Lakers addressed their much-needed reinforcement on the wings with by trading for DFS. They sent D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three future second-round picks for Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. James' ringing endorsement confirmed his approval of the trade.

LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith have player options after this season

LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith could be teammates for less than a season. King James has a $52.6 million player option next season, while Finney-Smith could also opt out of his $15.3 million deal. The four-time MVP could retire or stick with the Lakers and play out his contract.

Meanwhile, Finney-Smith could be looking at a more lucrative contract. Hoopyshype recently reported:

"While the Lakers hope to keep Finney-Smith long-term, the early expectation is he will decline his $15.38 million player option for the 2025-26 season and enter unrestricted free agency."

LeBron James' comments on Finney-Smith should give GM Rob Pelinka a not-so-subtle clue about what the Lakers should do. The team owns the Bird Rights on DFS but LA's salary cap and the interest on the 3-and-D ace could see him play elsewhere next season.

