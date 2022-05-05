"He's going to be a big reason why we end up winning it this year" - 6x All-Star credits Tyler Herro for Miami Heat's success, mentions he "plays basketball the right way"

The Miami Heat are one of the best franchises in the NBA today, and a large part of that reason is due to sublime performances from 'Sixth Man of the Year', Tyler Herro.

Herro has been playing phenomenal basketball since the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season. He has massively contributed and impacted the Heat in helping them achieve the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Heat star Jimmy Butler spoke to the media post-game, following a convincing victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. He was quick to shower love and appreciation for Tyler Herro in light of the latter winning the 6MOTY.

Butler stated:

"Yea, he deserves that man. He's been a huge part of our success. He works incredibly hard and just a good dude, who cares about winning and plays basketball the right way."

In the wake of the NBA inaugrating the 'NBA Bubble' in 2020, many players discovered their shrine. With the absence of crowds, players were able to focus on their craft and the game of basketball.

The 'Bubble' saw the introduction of many players to stardom who were believed to be average at best, with Tyler Herro being right at the top of the list. The Rookie looked unstoppable, guiding the Heat along with Jimmy Butler to the NBA Finals.

However, Herro's Sophomore year looked drastically poor, following atrocious performances throughout the regular season as a starter. A season that saw the Miami Heat finish sixth in the Eastern conference, which eventually resulted in a sweep by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Coincidence?

The bounce back from Herro, however, has been remarkable. Erik Spoelstra's strategy to bring Tyler Herro off the bench has paid dividends, with Herro able to enhance his productivity and impact on the game.

Butler went on to add:

"It's about time he gets the recognition he deserves. He's going to be a big reason why we end up winning it this year."

Tyler Herro's performances off the bench enabled him to win the 6MOTY award, leaving even his teammates in awe. The 'Bubble Boy' has been Miami's X factor this season, and will be pivotal to the franchise making a deep run in the playoffs.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat and the Playoffs

The Miami Heat seem to be the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, thanks to the ability of their stars to produce on the offensive end. While simultaneously being able to maintain the same intensity, energy and effort on the defensive end, led by the likes of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and company.

The Heat currently have a '2-0' lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, and look to be the frontrunner to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. With Herro scoring off the bench and being a major contributor, the Heat have what it takes to pursue their aspirations of winning an NBA Championship.

