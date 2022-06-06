"He's going to do what he does; we're not worried about him" - Al Horford defiant in defeat after Game 2 of NBA Finals, says dust-ups with Draymond Green had "no impact" on Celtics

Draymond Green aggressively guarded Al Horford and forced the Boston Celtics big man into a turnover early in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The move energized the Chase Center crowd who were expecting the Warriors’ defensive lynchpin to be at his disruptive best from start to finish.

Before the first half ended, the bruising forward could have easily been ejected for two technical fouls. Instead, a dubious non-penalty on “Dray” for his scuffle with Jaylen Brown allowed him to stay in the game and help the Golden State Warriors win.

After the game, Al Horford was asked if Green's antics and defensive presence had any effect on the Celtics’ loss. Here’s how the five-time All-Star responded to the question:

"No impact. He’s going to do what he does. We’re not worried about him."

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Al Horford on whether or not "dust-ups" with Draymond Green had an impact on the Celtics composure Al Horford on whether or not "dust-ups" with Draymond Green had an impact on the Celtics composure 👀 https://t.co/y1PIC3T0Zq

Draymond Green’s first technical came after a dubious foul called on Grant Williams and the ensuing back-and-forth between the two players. Basketball fans who thought Green would tone down his antics were sorely mistaken.

Story continues below ad

ESPN @espn Grant Williams and Draymond Green getting chippy early in Game 2 Grant Williams and Draymond Green getting chippy early in Game 2 😳 https://t.co/h4QIgD8b1y

With the first half almost over, the longtime Warriors talisman got into another altercation, this time with Jaylen Brown. If Green deserved a technical foul for the Williams scuffle, one has to wonder why the refs gave him a pass for the second ruckus.

The Boston Celtics, however, didn’t seem affected by Draymond Green’s usual style of play. They kept in step with the Golden Warriors in the game’s first 24 minutes of play and trailed by just a point at halftime.

Story continues below ad

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown getting into it Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown getting into it👀 https://t.co/ZV7RmpP3en

The Golden State Warriors, as they have been doing all season, erupted in the third quarter to grab control of the game. Golden State’s 35-14 drubbing of Boston in the 12 minutes immediately after halftime was practically what decided the game.

Draymond Green’s intensity had everyone contributing, with even Steph Curry playing like an All NBA defensive team member. As much as fans appreciated Curry’s offensive brilliance, they were also impressed by his part on the dirty side of the ball.

Story continues below ad

As Draymond Green predicted, Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Derrick White couldn’t sustain their hot shooting

Draymond Green didn't believe Marcus Smart and Al Horford could sustain their hot shooting. [Photo: USA Today]

The Boston Celtics stunned the basketball world with impeccable shooting in the fourth quarter of Game 1. Al Horford, Derrick White and Marcus Smart torched the Warriors with a combined 15-23 from behind the arc. Boston’s 9-12 marksmanship in the final 12 minutes of Game 1 crushed the Warriors.

Story continues below ad

Al Horford, after hitting 6-8 from long-range, an NBA record for a finals debutant, finished with only two points in Game 2. He did not make a single attempt from rainbow distance. The Warriors made adjustments and forced Horford to put the ball on the floor or make an extra pass.

Smart was also limited to just two points while White put up only 12 points in 30 minutes of action.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



4 PTS

2-10 FG

0-3 3-PT FG



YIKES. Al Horford and Marcus Smart combined in Game 2:4 PTS2-10 FG0-3 3-PT FGYIKES. Al Horford and Marcus Smart combined in Game 2:4 PTS2-10 FG0-3 3-PT FGYIKES. 😳 https://t.co/RZyLS0810d

As bad as the Celtics shot from three-point distance, the Warriors were just as inept. Both teams finished the game by hitting only 15 of 37 three-point field-goal attempts each. It was in the paint that Game 2 was won by Golden State.

Story continues below ad

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Al Horford: "I need to be better next game, and I will be." Al Horford: "I need to be better next game, and I will be."

The Warriors’ 40-24 edge in interior scoring made the biggest difference.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far