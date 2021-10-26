“He’s going to get all the House of Highlights” - Marcus Smart talks about LaMelo Ball’s electric performance against the Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA season

LaMelo Ball’s impressive start to the season continued in the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics. The thrilling overtime win by the Celtics only served to emphasize what the league had started to realize at the end of last year. The reigning Rookie of the Year will dazzle in his second season in the NBA.

LaMelo Ball has led the Charlotte Hornets to an improbable, franchise-best 3-0 start. Staring at them across the court were defensive specialist Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics, who were looking to find their rhythm in the young season.

In a thrilling, back-and-forth game that was only decided in the final minute of the extra period, Marcus Smart came away impressed by LaMeLo Ball’s sizzling performance. MassLive reporter Brian Robb tweeted Smart's reply when asked about Ball’s brilliant game.

Here’s what Smart said:

“He’s going to get all the House of Highlights, Sportscenter and all that but we got the win and that’s all that matters.”

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Marcus Smart on LaMelo Ball: "He's going to get all the House of Highlights, Sportscenter and all that but we got the win and that's all that matters.” masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… Marcus Smart on LaMelo Ball: "He's going to get all the House of Highlights, Sportscenter and all that but we got the win and that's all that matters.” masslive.com/celtics/2021/1…

Despite the lavish praise, the Boston Celtics’ point guard could not resist a slight dig at the score that really mattered. Still, he acknowledged that LaMelo Ball is a great talent and that he is only going to become better as the season progresses.

During the game, Marcus Smart had to guard LaMelo Ball one-on-one in several instances. He helped the Boston Celtics clamp down on the young phenom by limiting him to 3-12 shooting in the second half and overtime. The Cs finished off the game with a brutal 14-0 in overtime to secure the win.

Could the Boston Celtics meet LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in the playoffs?

After failing to get past the play-in tournament last season, the Charlotte Hornets could finally get over the hump this year. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

The Charlotte Hornets reached the play-in tournament last season in LaMelo Ball’s rookie year. This season, the Buzz City team has been retooled to get them over the hump and end the franchise’s long playoff drought.

LaMelo Ball has a better supporting cast this time around. Miles Bridges has taken the next leap and could be the early frontrunner for this year’s Most Improved Player Award. The high-leaping forward just won the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week Honors and will surely improve as the year unfolds.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Miles Bridges last 3 games:30 Points - 7 Rebounds - 54% FG

32 Points - 9 Rebounds - 56% FG

25 Points - 10 Rebounds - 50% FGTaking that leap. 😤😤 Miles Bridges last 3 games:30 Points - 7 Rebounds - 54% FG

32 Points - 9 Rebounds - 56% FG

25 Points - 10 Rebounds - 50% FGTaking that leap. 😤😤 https://t.co/O7kc4Pvkmn

The Charlotte Hornets also added athletic and switchable players to complement Ball’s frenetic pace. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee fit such mold. They were significant contributors to the Hornets’ previously unblemished record.

If Gordon Hayward is healthy and the team strengthens its defensive identity, the NBA might just see LaMelo Ball’s electrifying game in the postseason this year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Despite a slow start, the Boston Celtics are still one of the heavy favorites to land a postseason berth. They lost to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets last season, but were without All-Star Jaylen Brown in the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets could meet in the playoffs with the Smart-Ball matchup at the center of the series.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee