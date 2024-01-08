"He’s going to give up $75 million?" - Draymond Green considering retirement during suspension has NBA fans baffled

Draymond Green made headlines by saying NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked him out of retirement. Green is working his way back onto the active roster for the Golden State Warriors. It was a tough choice for the forward. The All-Star said he considered hanging up his sneakers.

Following his indefinite suspension from the league, an emotional Green considered quitting the sport. On a new episode of his podcast, Green revealed that Silver convinced him to come back and keep playing following the suspension.

The suspension stemmed from yet another on-court physical altercation involving Green. He hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12. The ensuing public reaction and backlash pushed Green towards retirement, he said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me. ... This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me – and I'm going to retire,'" Green said. "And Adam said, 'You're making a very rash decision, and I won't let you do that.'”

Expand Tweet

Green seemed to have gone through an emotional moment in making his decision. NBA fans are not convinced.

Many called out Draymond Green on X. Most do not believe he would pass up on the rest of his guaranteed contracts to stop playing basketball.

Expand Tweet

This fan was not the only one who called out Green. Many others chimed in as well. Check out some of the reactions below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When will Draymond Green return?

Draymond Green is preparing to return to the court. He was reinstated following his indefinite suspension following his incident with Jusuf Nurkic in a game against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12.

Green was previously suspended five games for his involvement in a physical skirmish against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14. Green jumped in and put Rudy Gobert in a headlock while trying to separate players who were pushing and shoving.

He is getting back into game shape, working back into the Warriors rotation. The team could use him as Chris Paul suffered a recent injury.

Green’s suspension has lasted 13 games to this point, with Golden State going 7-6. Green will likely miss the team’s next game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

His return could come next week. Green rejoined the team on Sunday. Golden State (17-19) is struggling this season, sitting 11th in the West and needing a resurgence to make the playoffs.

Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 15 games this season. He is missing out on $153,941 for every game he is suspended.

He signed a four-year, $100 million deal this offseason.