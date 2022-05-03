"He's going to have to go back to the old James Harden" - Shannon Sharpe believes 76ers' hopes against Heat will solely ride on Harden's shoulders

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden will get plenty of attention throughout the team's upcoming second-round series against the Miami Heat.

After impressing during the opening round against the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia is now preparing for a tough challenge against the Miami Heat. Miami has been one of the top teams in the league this year.

After superstar big man Joel Embiid suffered a thumb injury during the opening round, it's clear that Harden is going to have to do some of the heavy lifting for the 76ers.

Harden went on to post impressive numbers during the first-round series, finishing with averages of 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said the pressure is going to be on Harden and that he will have to go back to being "the old James Harden." He explained:

"He's forced himself out of 2 situations and now in a place where he said he wants to be. The pressure is immense on Harden. He's going to have to go back to the old James Harden."

James Harden looks to lead the Philadelphia 76ers in series against the Miami Heat

Star guard James Harden will play a key role for the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the NBA playoffs

There's no denying that the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have a daunting task when they go up against the Miami Heat.

Harden has made the 76ers a dangerous offensive force since he was acquired at the NBA trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets.

After showcasing his ability during the first round, Harden will have to take his game to another level, with superstar big man Joel Embiid unavailable due to an injury.

Harden is a player who has historically struggled throughout the NBA playoffs. However, his opening-round performances against the 76ers this year were a step in the right direction.

All eyes will be on the superstar guard moving forward, as he will need to be at his best if his team wants to upset the number one seed.

If Harden can record eye-opening numbers as a scorer and facilitator, the 76ers could have a chance to make their series against the Heat a challenging one.

Harden shot 40.5% from the field in the opening round, as well as 38.2% from three-point range and 86.0% from the free-throw line.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh