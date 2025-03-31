"He’s going to the Knicks": Fans buzz after angry Giannis Antetokounmpo throws towel after Bucks commit 3 turnovers in one minute

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t hide his frustration Sunday as the Milwaukee Bucks lost via blowout to the Atlanta Hawks. During the second quarter of their 145-124 loss, Milwaukee committed three turnovers in less than a minute, prompting the two-time MVP to slam his towel to the floor.

With 6:16 remaining in the first half, Taurean Prince lost the ball, and just five seconds later, Gary Trent Jr. committed another turnover. At the 5:06 mark, with the Bucks trailing 70-65, Ryan Rollins turned it over again, and Antetokounmpo, watching from the bench, forcefully tossed his towel to the ground.

Following the display, Bucks fans speculated about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee, despite his contract running through the 2026-27 season with a $62.7 million player option for the following year.

“He’s going to the Knicks,” one Bucks fan said. “We all better get used to Mikal Bridges.

“Heat culture coming soon,” another fan said.

“Warrior,” another added.

Others sympathized with Antetokounmpo’s frustration.

“He is done!!!! If Bucks don’t win a playoff series he will request a trade this off season!!” one said.

“I feel him, frustration is real 😬,” another said.

“This is what happens when you trade the highest Iq player on the team (Khris) for Kyle kuzma,” another commented.

What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks’ losing streak extended to four games, further jeopardizing their home-court advantage hopes. At 40-34, they sit 1.5 games behind the No. 5 Detroit Pistons and three games back of the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers.

Despite the slump, Milwaukee has a chance to regain ground with eight games remaining. They also have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule based on opponent winning percentage, according to Tankathon.

Next up, the Bucks host the Phoenix Suns on April 1 before heading on a three-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans.

They return home for matchups with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Pelicans before closing the regular season with back-to-back games against the Pistons — potentially crucial in the playoff race.

However, the Bucks may have to push forward without Giannis Antetokounmpo's backcourt partner Damian Lillard, who has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and is out indefinitely.

