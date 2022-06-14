"He’s going to be livid going into Game 6, and that’s exactly what we need" - Draymond Green believes Steph Curry will be back with vengeance after poor shooting night

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are coming off a statement game, having dismantled the Boston Celtics in a high stakes 'Game 5' matchup. The duo of Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson combined for an assuring 47 points to lead the Warriors to victory.

Andrew Wiggins has been pivotal to the Warriors' victories in games four and five, tallying 43 points and 29 rebounds combined in both fixtures.

However, it was Steph Curry's performance that has left a resounding impression on viewers. The potential 'Finals MVP' had a woeful night on the field, including shooting 0/9 from three-point range.

Speaking to the media post-game, Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his thoughts on Curry's 'Game 5' display at the Chase Center.

"He was 0-for-9 from 3. He’s going to be livid going into Game 6, and that’s exactly what we need."

Stephen Curry, for the large part of the Finals, has been on a tear to say the least. These stellar performances from the two-time NBA 'MVP', have left the 'Dubs' in bedlam and people in awe.

Curry is currently averaging 30.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 5 games in the finals so far. The American has left it all on the court every single time. However, his 'Game 5' showing was completely contrary to the three-time champion's display in the other four fixtures.

Steph Curry had a poor night offensively and was unable to find rhythm and momentum throughout the night. However, Curry managed to impact the game, dictating play and dishing eight dimes to go along with his 16 points. The greats always have an impact, even when the grass ain't green on their side.

In retrospect, when Steph Curry has a bad day in the office, he generally rebounds with a magnificent performance. With 'Game 6' on the horizon, and taking into consideration the magnitude of the game, it could potentially see Wardell Stephen Curry drop an all-time great performance.

The Steph Curry led Warriors 2022 NBA postseason

2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

The Golden State Warriors have made history in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The 'Dubs' have made it to six NBA Finals in the past eight years. A tremendous achievement for the core group of players involving Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

What makes this feat all the more impressive is the fact that all three individuals have faced multiple adversities in the past three years.

Kevin Durant's departure, coinciding around the same moment in which Klay Thompson was injured, left the Warriors franchise in mayhem. Steph Curry was expected to sustain the Warriors in this time of crisis, which was almost near impossible.

Yet the eight-time NBA 'All-Star' defied forecasts and predictions to lead the Warriors to the 'Play In' tournament.

The expectations surrounding Draymond Green during this time were ridiculous. The four-time 'All-Star' was asked to guide the Warriors to success as their first-choice scorer. A rather absurd ask from a player whose strengths lie elsewhere.

The trio of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have now broken the record for the most finals wins together by a trio in Finals history with 20.

