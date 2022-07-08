“He’s going to make 47 million dollars because LeBron screwed up… I’m sorry Mrs. Westbrook” - NBA analyst says Russell Westbrook has become untradeable, says he’s the most overpaid player in NBA history

With Russell Westbrook set to make $47 million next season, NBA analyst Skip Bayless believes the nine-time NBA All-Star could be the most overpaid player ever and is untradable.

The 33-year-old has been among the top NBA players over the past decade, but his performance with the LA Lakers has drawn criticism.

While LeBron James may have influenced the decision to bring Russell Westbrook to LA, the latter's contract currently looms over the team's offseason plans. Westbrook's contract means that the Lakers' ability to make big moves are limited financially.

There were concerns about the contract after the LA Lakers had made the trade to acquire him from the Washington Wizards, given how his contract had led to him being traded in three straight offseasons.

Still, Bayless believes that the LA Lakers cannot trade Russell Westbrook away and are stuck with his massive contract. He thinks the enormous contract makes Westbrook the most overpaid player in the history of the NBA.

I'm sorry, but Russell Westbrick has become untradable. He's going to make 44 million dollars because LeBron screwed up. LeBron campaigned, along with Anthony Davis, to bring him aboard. For 44 million and 47, you got to commit to it. I'm sorry Mrs. Westbrook, but your husband has become the single most overpaid player in the history of the NBA.

Incidentally, Westbrook is the second-highest-paid player in the NBA than his teammate LeBron James.

NBA analyst Skip Bayless believes that Russell Westbrook became the most overpaid player in NBA history because of his "overrated" triple-doubles.

Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record, but it has not led to a championship.

Russell Westbrook's triple-doubles earned him a league MVP and a place in the history of the NBA. Still, Bayless feels that triple-doubles are a misleading stat that has made Westbrook so overpaid.

Anybody who carefully watched him last year knows that at 47 million he's laughably, sadly overpaid. All-time overpaid, as a creation of the most misleading stat in the history of basketball the triple-double.

While triple-doubles are an important stat for understanding usage rates, stats can be viewed as misleading in a vacuum.

Westbrook's record when scoring a triple-double is impressive, but his overall record is far from being so.

