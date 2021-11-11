"He's going to take on the challenge whether it's LeBron or of the best players in the league" - Steve Kerr heaps praise on Steph Curry's competitiveness and desire to win

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry continues to be one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA. Although Curry is off to another impressive start during the opening month of the 2021-22 NBA season, it's not just his scoring that has gotten the attention of some around the league.

Curry has continued to show a competitive edge this year, and it's gotten the attention of his teammates and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. When recently speaking on 95.7 The Game, Kerr went on to praise Curry for his competitive nature and willingness to take on each challenge thrown his way.

"He wants to let other players in the league know that he's still got it. He's going to take on the challenge whether it's LeBron or one of the best players in the league. Or a younger guy like Trae who's up and coming who maybe is following in Steph's footsteps."

Stephen Curry is Setting the Tone

Stephen Curry has the Golden State Warriors firing on all cylinders so far

There's no denying that Stephen Curry has continued to have a massive impact on the way the NBA game has been played. Curry's ability as a shooter has simply changed the sport as we know it, as we've seen young talent transition into the league with the ability to spread the floor from deep. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has a great point with his comments, as Curry has shown a bit of fire this year as a competitor. Although Curry is known for his lethal shooting ability on offense, he's also shown a serious desire to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball this year. It's gotten the attention of his teammates, as a number of them have gone on to acknowledge the impact Curry continues to make on both sides of the ball.

The Golden State Warriors have continued to be one of the strongest teams in the NBA this year, as they currently find themselves with a 9-1 record this year. While the team has continued to have a number of pleasant surprises when it comes to production, Curry has consistently produced big numbers on a nightly basis. In his last four games, Curry has gone on to average 26.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Curry and the Warriors look more motivated than ever to send a message to the rest of the NBA this year. They are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight and will look to win their tenth game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

