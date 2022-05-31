"He’s not going to turn Russell Westbrook into a sharpshooter before the start of next season" - Chris Mannix asserts that only Westbrook can help himself improve before new NBA campaign starts

The potential to maximize Russell Westbrook next season is one of the biggest reasons why the LA Lakers chose Darvin Ham to be their next head coach. Ham separated himself quickly due to his basketball knowledge, presence and the requisite plan to make Westbrook a big part of the Lakers’ scheme.

Following reports that the former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach will now lead the Lakers from the bench, most fans called it the right hire. Chris Mannix, on an episode of "The Crossover," cautioned those who believe that Ham could turn around the Lakers’ campaign and Westbrook in particular.

Here’s what the senior Sports Illustrated writer had to say regarding Ham’s impact on Russell Westbrook:

“Westbrook is the dilemma that needs to be solved if you're the Lakers. Darvin Ham is not a miracle worker.

"He’s not going to turn Russell Westbrook into a sharpshooter before the start of next season. He’s not going to make him less ball-dominant before the start of next season. I do think Darvin Ham is an excellent coach.”

Darvin Ham, who reportedly nailed the Xs and Os in the job interview, can only plan and scheme so much for Westbrook. Besides, it’s highly unlikely that the LA Lakers’ offense will be tailor made for Westbrook.

The expectation remains that the former MVP will be integrated better into the game plan, but everything else will still be catered to LeBron James.

The Lakers Review @TheLakersReview



And sources said he blew the Lakers away with his understanding of X’s and O’s.”



theathletic.com/3338199/2022/0… “Those who know Ham say he has an unteachable presence about him. He can hold players accountable. And not just role players. Stars, too. …And sources said he blew the Lakers away with his understanding of X’s and O’s.” “Those who know Ham say he has an unteachable presence about him. He can hold players accountable. And not just role players. Stars, too. …And sources said he blew the Lakers away with his understanding of X’s and O’s.”theathletic.com/3338199/2022/0…

Former head coach Frank Vogel tried to make Russell Westbrook a threat off screens and fake handoffs, but it never got consistently good results.

Westbrook’s refusal to work off the ball torpedoed Vogel’s grand designs for “Brodie.” It didn’t help that the Lakers point guard was erratic and shot poorly in his first season in Hollywood.

The nine-time All-Star’s unwillingness to play his part in Vogel’s offense made Westbrook a peripheral presence when he was on the floor. Westbrook’s fit was so glaringly bad that the champion coach had to bench him a few times last season.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Russell Westbrook discusses his relationship with Frank Vogel. Russell Westbrook discusses his relationship with Frank Vogel. https://t.co/pfVfUVY5GO

It remains to be seen how Darvin Ham will find the balance of having ball-dominant players in Westbrook and James playing at the same time. Unless James cedes some control of the offense to Westbrook, more of this season’s ineptitude could doom their campaign once more.

Darvin Ham is in a better position to make the Russell Westbrook experiment work than Frank Vogel

Darvin Ham's in a better position to succeed with Russell Westbrook than Frank Vogel. [Photo: NBA.com]

Frank Vogel reportedly did not want the Russell Westbrook trade. However, he could not do anything about it once LeBron James and Anthony Davis gave their approval. Prior to his tenure with the Lakers, no one knew how “Brodie” would fit beside “King James” and AD.

A season of one of the biggest failures in NBA history will give Darvin Ham more than enough material to dissect what happened. How he will apply what he theoretically thinks is the right thing to do will have Laker Nation riveted as soon as training camp opens.

Ham will also have more autonomy in handling his business for the LA Lakers next season. He’s been given the go-signal to hire his coaching staff the way he sees fit. The Lakers have also assured him of limited access by Kurt Rambis to coaching meetings.

NBA News now @sportsnews2022 Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals One Of Darvin Ham's 'Most Important Directives' From Lakers Is To Make Russell Westbrook… – NBA News nbanewsnow.com/adrian-wojnaro… Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals One Of Darvin Ham's 'Most Important Directives' From Lakers Is To Make Russell Westbrook… – NBA News nbanewsnow.com/adrian-wojnaro…

With the table set for Westbrook to succeed, it will be up to him to do his part.

