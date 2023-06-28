"He's gone before the start of the season" - NBA fans are going nuts after Lakers rookie calls LeBron James old

The 17th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Jalen Hood-Schifino, recently said some things about LeBron James who he'll soon be playing with on the hardwood come the 2023-24 season. Jalen recently saw a post stating that he was only seven days old when LeBron entered the league. He couldn't help but call the "King" old.

NBA fans are going crazy on social media after hearing Jalen Hood-Schifino's statements about LeBron James. After making those humorous remarks, fans can't help but make fun of the situation. Here's what some of them had to say:

@PrimeJynx_ tweeted: "Hes gone before the start of the season"

@kryptonprobett tweeted: "Rookies have no respect this year"

@ediblewasshit tweeted: "Lebron is old though"

@Doctor_Disney tweeted: "ESPN: “Ha ha…a rookie said something…IT’S ABOUT LEBRON - POST IT!”"

@TheVFCastro tweeted: "He might be “old” by NBA standards, but LeBron also has a net worth of $1 billion. Man’s is unfazed and unbothered."

@PretttyFlackooo tweeted: "Former Lakers’ rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino pulling up to the Lakers facility tomorrow"

@markzuckerballs tweeted: "Bron dropping 62 on opening night confirmed"

@ddebonair99 tweeted: "He’s being traded"

@ZachDealSports tweeted: "Bron’s about to pull a Jimmy Butler in Minnesota… & run 4th team in Lakers practice with Phil Handy, Rob Pelinka, Mo Bamba & Rich Paul to prove a point to young boul"

Is LeBron James retiring?

Speculation and curiosity surround the future of LeBron James. Many fans are concerned about the four-time champion's next move and whether he will continue his illustrious career in the NBA. James himself has hinted at the possibility of retirement after completing a remarkable 20 seasons in the league.

During the offseason, he plans to carefully consider his options and contemplate the decision to retire. Following a disappointing sweep in the Western Conference Finals, James expressed his need to reflect on whether he is inclined to continue playing in the upcoming season.

However, it appears that LeBron fans don't need to panic for now. According to sources, an LA Lakers insider told ESPN that LBJ will most likely return in the upcoming 2023-24 season and fulfill the remainder of his contract. James also has a player option for the 2024-25 season which he's yet to exercise. We're assuming his decision will all depend on how next season goes for him.

