"He's gonna dribble 700 times": Steve Kerr inadvertently fires shots at Luka Doncic and former NBA MVP while praising Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently talked about his star player Steph Curry. Despite going through a rough season this year, Kerr acknowledged the efforts the 35-year-old has put in for the team and commended him for the type of player he is. Throughout Curry's career, he's been the main attraction of Golden State and has consistently carried his team.

While Steve Kerr gave Steph Curry his flowers, he subtly called out Luka Doncic and James Harden in the process. Doncic and Harden have similar playing styles to Curry, so Kerr felt the need to compare all three stars. The 58-year-old said that the key difference among the three was that Curry could better play off the ball and that's what made him a unique talent.

Here's what coach Steve Kerr had to say during a press conference (timestamp 1:02):

"Steph [Curry] has a very unique style," Kerr said. "It's the play after the play that matters with Steph... He's not James Harden or Luka [Doncic]. We're not just gonna run a high pick-and-roll and spread the floor, he's gonna dribble 700 times, that's not [Steph Curry] game."

How does Steph Curry compare to Luka Doncic and James Harden?

What do Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, and James Harden all have in common? They can bring the ball down the floor and run the offense. However, what makes Curry stand out from the other two is that he knows how to win games. Doncic and Harden tend to become ball-dominant and take matters into their own hands. While that may be true for Steph also, at least he knows how to adjust and play off the ball.

One of the main reasons why Curry has won four championships in his career is due to his ability to adjust the role he plays on the floor. He may be a talented ball handler who can pull up from anywhere on the hardwood but he can also find his spot and create shot opportunities for himself from a pass. In fact, he does this more often now that Chris Paul is facilitating the offense for the Golden State Warriors.

Even if Luka Doncic and James Harden would sometimes play off the ball, they'd rather rely on isolation plays and execute the plays themselves. Despite their knack for rotating the ball, both superstars have a higher tendency to be offensive-centric players. Being the best player on your team doesn't always translate into wins. At the end of the day, basketball is a team sport and no man is an island.

While some may argue that Steph Curry had a lot of help from Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, this is a reminder that both his teammates were drafted to Golden State as well. The Warriors never traded for Curry's co-stars and all three players budded into superstars, all thanks to their hard work and dedication to the sport.

To sum it all up, Steph Curry knows how to win games without outside help. Some will say that Kevin Durant is a star that once helped the Warriors. However, Curry and the crew managed to win without Durant on two occasions which only proves that Steph is more than capable of leading his team to success.