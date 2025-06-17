"He's gonna drop like Cam Whitmore" - NBA fans react to Ace Bailey's refusal to workout or visit teams before NBA draft

Projected No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Ace Bailey has a problem heading into one of the biggest nights of his career. The young forward's draft stock has reportedly been falling due to his unwillingness to work out with any team.

Bailey is yet to visit a team to conduct a workout, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.

Bailey is aware that he's a top-three talent in the draft. However, he wants a team to select him for a direct path to stardom. According to the new update from Givony and Woo, VJ Edgecombe has started to take over the projected third pick.

"Bailey's predraft workout strategy has perplexed some observers, as he has yet to conduct a single known workout to date, having declined invitations from several teams within his draft range," ESPN reported.

"Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft, but also seeks a clear pathway to stardom, perhaps feeling comfortable that a team will trade up to get him at Nos. 3 or 4, should he drop."

Following the report about Bailey's falling draft stock, fans revealed their thoughts on the situation.

"With that attitude, he's gonna drop like Cam Whitemore did, maybe not as far," a fan said.

"Jokic made half a billion at the 41st and this kid worried about not being 1-3," another fan commented.

"Man, the entitlement of some of these kids today… makes you wonder who tf is coaching them," one fan said.

Other fans pointed out the situation of Shedeur Sanders.

"Apparently he learned nothing from Shedeur Sanders," a comment read.

"Dudes about to fall like Shadeur," a fan commented.

"He thinks he’s Deion Sanders. These MFs will never learn lol," someone commented.

Which teams could draft Ace Bailey if he doesn't get picked by the Sixers?

The Philadelphia 76ers have the No. 3 pick of this year's draft. They have the option to draft Ace Bailey. However, with his falling draft stock, two other teams could draft the young forward.

According to Givony and Woo, they believe Bailey could fall into the No. 6 or No. 7 pick, which belong to the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively.

"Should the Sixers pass on him, he could very well slide to the No. 6 or No. 7 picks, two teams in Washington and New Orleans that are said to be highly intrigued with the 18-year-old's talent. And both are situations in which there appear to be plenty of minutes and shots to be had," ESPN wrote.

While he'll still be a top talent, Ace Bailey wouldn't be a top-three prospect if that happens.

