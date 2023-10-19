"He's not gonna make much money" - Chris Broussard sounds alarm for James Harden to avoid Allen Iverson & Carmelo Anthony's mistake

James Harden is still a Philadelphia 76er for now. However, he is not showing up to practice and still awaits his trade demand to be met. Fox Sports commentator Chris Broussard called out Harden for his recent behavior. Broussard said he needs to give in to a reduced role or he could see his career shortened.

Harden is 34 years old. Broussard thinks he is in danger of ending his career like other former stars Allen Iverson or Carmelo Anthony unless he can adjust his attitude. He also thinks the market is cold for the point guard who is set to become a free agent next summer.

“He’s not gonna make much money,” Broussard said. “He has to understand he is rubbing teams the wrong way with his attitude.”

Broussard went straight at Harden and did not shy away.

“I hope James is watching because he is sitting in Houston and not practicing with the Sixers,” Broussard said.

He thinks Harden needs to understand his days of being the No. 1 option on a team are over. He warned Harden must accept a lesser role like his former teammate Russell Westbrook has to continue in the NBA.

“When Allen Iverson and Melo were roughly 34, and top 75 players like (Harden), they were out of the league prematurely because they couldn't accept who they were at that point,” Broussard said. “This could be James Harden’s last season in the league if he doesn’t straighten up.”

Harden and the Sixers remain in a standoff. Philadelphia has not made any recent efforts to trade him. The 76ers have been coy about his potential availability. The team and coach Nick Nurse say he is welcome however, Harden has yet to suit up for practice or show up.

Where could James Harden end up?

For now, the Sixers are still holding onto James Harden. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has proven he will wait out a trade demand for a solid offer as he did with Ben Simmons.

Harden wants to go to the LA Clippers after the Houston Rockets failed to pursue him. The whole world knows Harden desires LA, so they have the leverage. However, that did not work out for the Miami Heat, which thought it was sure to acquire Damian Lillard and ended up empty-handed.

Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option this summer. He will be a free agent next summer and is eligible for a contract extension.

He wants another wealthy deal. Broussard thinks he will not find what he desires.

“The teams with cap space, San Antonio, Orlando or Detroit, are all young," Broussard said. "They aren’t going to go after James Harden. It makes no sense for them to go after James Harden which is why Houston didn’t go after Harden.”

Harden appears content to wait out training camp at least. It will be interesting to see if he ever plays for the Sixers again or decides to pay the fines for missing games. Harden can be fined $389,000 for each game missed.