“He’s gonna be a rental player at best, he wanted to be in Brooklyn allegedly, and look what happened” - NBA analyst says Kyrie Irving’s value is at an all-time low, said he wants to be a Laker

Kyrie Irving's situation has created more chaos within the Brooklyn Nets than expected. The organization will be looking to restructure with Kevin Durant requesting to be traded away.

The duo could make their way to the LA Lakers as rumored, leaving Ben Simmons, who is yet to play a game since June 20, 2021. It could be one of the biggest trades in modern basketball history. Two of the best players in the league could move to the Lakers.

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst has spoken on how difficult it will be to trade a $36 million contract for a team looking to restructure its roster. He also stated that Irving’s value is relatively low as he is only a "rental player at best."

"One of the big challenges is, it's hard to trade a 36 million dollar contract," Windhorst said. "It's especially hard to trade a 36 million dollars contract if you're in a restructuring situation with your team.

"The amount of players that the Nets can sign, maybe they trade Durant for four or five players. Kyrie's value is very low, he's going to be a rental player at best."

Brian Windhorst suggests a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade makes sense for the LA Lakers

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

With the LA Lakers unable to let go of Russell Westbrook as they have continuously refused to part with future first-round picks. Trading Kyrie Irving for the all-time triple-doubles leader would allow the Lakers to save their first-round picks.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

Windhorst suggested that the only Lakers trade that works is Russell Westbrook, but his contract is more than Irving's, which might pose a problem. He stated that while it works in terms of the NBA trade rules, it's not entirely one that lines up well in the books.

"He wanted to be in Brooklyn allegedly, and looked the way he behaved," Windhorst said. "What happens if he gets into a place he didn't want to be. He's made it clear that he wants to be a Laker.

"The trade that makes sense is Russell Westbrook. But Russell Westbrook makes 47 million dollars. It works in terms of NBA trade rules but it doesn't work on the books."

