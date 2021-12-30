"He's gonna shatter it, and it'll never be broken again"- Kevin Durant on Stephen Curry's three-point record

Kevin Durant believes Stephen Curry could make the three-point record unbreakable by the time he ends his career.

The two were the pillars of the Golden State Warriors team that won two consecutive championships. Durant heaped praise on his former teammate for breaking the NBA's three-point record. Curry recently recorded yet another milestone when he became the first NBA player to hit 3,000 career threes.

Kevin Durant and Curry are currently the frontrunners to win the MVP trophy. However, they share a lot of mutual respect for each other. Speaking about Curry's three-point exploits on 'The Boardroom', Durant said:

"Anytime you can break an NBA all-time record, you know regardless of what it is, especially something as significant as a three-point shot, I understood his emotion and then he has like, let's say he has 7-8 more years of fun, so he gonna shatter it, and it'll never be broken again. So when you're thinking about all of this stuff, that can make you emotional."

Durant ran into Curry after the latter broke the three-point record in New York. Durant, a former Warriors player, congratulated Curry on his record-breaking achievement. Speaking about the same, he said:

"I was leaving my house about to grab some food somewhere else and some people outside like, yo Steph across the street, I'm like damn really, let me go say what's up and I happened to run into him and it was cool to see everybody from the Warriors and Steph and kind of being on the celebration little bit, coz I gotta couple of assists, in there."

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant met earlier in the season. It was a battle between two of the best teams in the league, as the Nets and the Warriors were both atop their respective conferences. Curry outshone Durant with a monster game that night, scoring 37 points to lead the Warriors to a win.

The 33-year-old went 9-14 from beyond the arc, and was too hot for Durant and the Nets to handle. He walked off the arena with 'MVP' chants. That didn't go well for Durant, as he was on the receiving end of a lot of trolls and criticism.

However, the two-time Finals MVP was not shocked by the appreciation Curry received from the crowd. Speaking about the Barclays center cheering for Curry, Durant said:

"It's ridiculous, like they was clowning us in the Barclays for the amount of Steph Curry fans in there; I'm like do you not see him in every arena, like what do you mean it's just the Barclays arena where he hit MVP chants and cheers after he hit five three's in a row. That's who he is; that's what he attracts."

Will Stephen Curry be surpassed in the all-time three-point list?

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has cemented his name as one of the best shooters in the history of the game. His ability to shoot, regardless of the situation, makes him elite. The 33-year-old has a stacked resume. When he decides to call curtains on his career, it is more than certain he will be a Hall of Famer.

NBA @NBA Congratulations to Stephen Curry ( @StephenCurry30 ) of the @warriors for becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 3,000 career 3-pointers! Congratulations to Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) of the @warriors for becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 3,000 career 3-pointers! https://t.co/xl0xprt8U2

Curry has attracted many towards the game of basketball. The league has seen a rise in three-point shooting ever since Curry arrived on the scene.

Having broken the all-time record, every three Curry makes between now and the end of his career would make it that much more difficult for anyone to overtake him.

Stephen Curry still has a few years left to rack up even more threes. If he continues shooting in the same vein till the end of his career, Curry's record could stand intact for a long time.

Edited by Bhargav