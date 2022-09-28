“He’s got to figure out a way to maximize Joel Embiid” - Former NBA champion breaks down how dominant Joel Embiid and James Harden can be in the 2022-23 NBA season

Richard Jefferson has high hopes from James Harden and Joel Embiid for the upcoming season. On "NBA Today", he explained how deadly and dominant the two could be for the Philadelphia 76ers.

When it comes to an allround offensive skillset, there is very little that Harden and Embiid can't do.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell



More on the Sixers' offense in 2022-23:



thepaintedlines.com/what-should-th… Lineups featuring Joel Embiid and James Harden scored 122.7 pts per 100 possessions in 603 regular-season minutes in 2022, good for 5th amongst 42 duos to log at least 500 mins together after the All-Star break.More on the Sixers' offense in 2022-23: Lineups featuring Joel Embiid and James Harden scored 122.7 pts per 100 possessions in 603 regular-season minutes in 2022, good for 5th amongst 42 duos to log at least 500 mins together after the All-Star break.More on the Sixers' offense in 2022-23: thepaintedlines.com/what-should-th… https://t.co/rEfOJznerp

However, due to injuries last season, the team was unable to put together a deep playoff run and struggled to build chemistry with each other.

However, this season is a new opportunity for Philly to bounceback. Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson highlighted that Harden and Embiid being dominant will be key to the team's success. He said:

"You have two of the best scorers in the NBA. Joel Embiid, you need two people to guard him at all times. James Harden, you probably need one and a half.

"We know that James Harden does not have that first burst anymore. He doesn't have it, or at least he hasn't had it in the last couple of seasons. So, he's got to figure out a way to maximize Joel Embiid and a lot of that is going to be pick-and-roll. Making teams have to decide who are you going to guard."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA @Rjeff24 , aka "the Bronze Burgundy", breaks down how dominant Harden and Embiid can be in Philly .@Rjeff24, aka "the Bronze Burgundy", breaks down how dominant Harden and Embiid can be in Philly 😂 https://t.co/q5NqJyQi8z

With Harden and Embiid healthy, the 76ers have one of the most potent one-two punches in the NBA. The team will hope that the young talent around these two will give them a chance to compete for a championship.

Can James Harden and Joel Embiid lead the Philadelphia 76ers to an NBA title?

Harden and Embiid have proved themselves to be an elite duo. With Harden looking like he's in game shape, the 10x All-Star could return to his MVP self.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"I've always said that if my conditioning can be level with my skill set, my IQ, and the work I put in, it's MVP"



(Via James Harden believes he’s back to MVP form“I've always said that if my conditioning can be level with my skill set, my IQ, and the work I put in, it's MVP”(Via @SIRIUSXM James Harden believes he’s back to MVP form “I've always said that if my conditioning can be level with my skill set, my IQ, and the work I put in, it's MVP” (Via @SIRIUSXM ) https://t.co/qipgBjWwPr

This bodes well for the Philadelphia 76ers and their title aspirations heading into the season. Harden's decision to take a paycut also gave the team some cap flexibility as they signed some key role players to improve their roster.

With PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell, the 76ers have the tools to compete in the East. However, as Jefferson mentioned, James Harden and Joel Embiid will be key to their success.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Day 1 of training camp. James Harden, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris are already huddling up. #Sixers Day 1 of training camp. James Harden, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris are already huddling up. #Sixers https://t.co/vONOoELeyr

Considering how competitive the Eastern conference is, the road for the 76ers won't be easy at all. However, if the superstar duo can build chemistry and remain healthy, they will have a good chance of competing for the title.

