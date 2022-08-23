"He's got a high motor, high energy, and he's a pest on defense" - Jamal Murray reveals toughest Australian player he has ever faced

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets was in Australia to help unveil the NBA Gallery at the EDDY Entertainment Complex in Sydney. Murray was asked about the toughest Australian player he has faced. He responded: Patty Mills of the Brooklyn Nets.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Murray said that Mills is tough to guard because of his energy at both ends of the court. Offensively, Mills can move off the ball and knock down shots beyond the arc. Defensively, the Australian star is not the best, but he's considered a 'pest'.

"He runs around a lot, he hits a lot of threes," Murray said. "He's got a high motor, high energy, and he’s a pest on defense. That's why he’s the first one that comes to my mind."

Murray has faced Mills multiple times since getting drafted seventh overall in 2016. However, the next time they match up is going to be different. Mills signed with the Nets last summer, while Murray is recovering from knee surgery.

With his return imminent, the Nuggets star might have a new Australian player to guard out West. Josh Giddey had a great first season in the NBA as a member of the OKC Thunder. Giddey surprised a lot, including Murray, who had nothing but praise for the young player.

"I think he has a great feel for the game," Murray said. "He's a great passer, and he’s ahead of his time in that aspect. If he can get a jump shot consistently every night, I think he'll take his game to the next level and be really hard to guard."

Australia has produced a lot of really good players over the years. They won the Bronze medal at the 2022 Tokyo Olympics. Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be 12 players from Down Under gracing the league.

Jamal Murray on his recovery from knee injury

Jamal Murray missed all of last season as he recovers from a torn ACL on his left knee. There were rumors of Murray possibly returning towards the end of the season, but the Denver Nuggets opted to stay patient.

In an interview with Kane Pitman of ESPN, Murray believes it was a great decision by the Nuggets to hold off his return. He said that he has improved his game during his recovery but still does not have the same vertical before he got injured.

"It was smart of me to miss the playoffs and get my knee right," Murray said. "Now, I can go into the next season with a lot more confidence. I feel like I've gotten better in the span I’ve been out. I may not jump as high right now, but I feel like I pass better. I see the game better. My pace is a little better. I shoot a little more efficiently."

