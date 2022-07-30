“He’s got some James Worthy-esque moves”, “He rocks goggles, that’s a GOAT move”, “Bryce is the true heir to the throne” - Fans in awe of LeBron James’ younger son Bryce’s growth spurt and basketball potential

LeBron James' son, Bronny, has always been the most talked about due to his exploits in high school. However, fans have started to take notice of Bryce, who also plays basketball.

The focus has always been on Bronny, who could join the NBA in 2024. Bronny is a guard for Sierra Canyon and has shown his value on both ends of the floor.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein published a piece centered around James' continued stay with the LA Lakers. Although the four-time NBA champ is entering the final year of his contract, there has been no talk of a contract extension.

James' departure might also have been one of the reasons the Lakers have been unwilling to give up their 2029 first-round pick. They do not want to leverage their future for just one more season with LBJ.

Stein pointed out that James is "extremely happy in Los Angeles" even though the Lakers have struggled in the past two seasons. NBA Reddit has taken up the tweet, stating different reasons James has to stay.

All via Marc Stein's latest news drop, this is great news



LeBron wants to stay and the Lakers don't have to panic about him leaving and give up both picks for a bad trade

A fan said that Bryce is about to start at Sierra Canyon, suggesting that LBJ is not going to uproot his family at a moment's notice. The primary reason for LeBron maybe wanting to leave is so he can play with Bronny, but his decision might cover other factors, as noted by that fan.

Some went as far as comparing the 15-year-old to Lakers legend James Worthy. Perhaps the most amazing bit is how fast he has grown, as a recent image showed he was almost as tall as LeBron.

Although it is unclear if Bryce wants to take basketball as a profession, he has shown that he can hoop. However, it will take some time before he is eligible to play in the NBA.

LeBron James wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA

2021 Hoophall West: Perry vs. Sierra Canyon

There have been several videos of LeBron playing with Bronny and Bryce. LBJ has said he wants to team up with his 17-year-old son.

LeBron has said it is not going to be about money at that point. He also said that he would be willing to join any team that signs Bronny.

If the Lakers captain pulls it off, he and Bronny will be the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time. To do so, LeBron is not looking to commit to any team so he will be available when the time comes.

Bronny will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024 at the earliest. With that timeline, LeBron will need to play three more seasons to play with his son.

LeBron James only needs to average 16.2 PPG next season to pass Kareem for the most points scored in NBA History.



It's really happening… unreal.

Meanwhile, LeBron will be pursuing the all-time scoring title next season. He could reach that milestone if he stays healthy and averages 16 points per game.

