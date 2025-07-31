  • home icon
  • “He’s got his Jerry Heller”: Jason Whitlock pulls no punches linking Gilbert Arenas’ podcast empire to illegal poker after arrest

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Jul 31, 2025 02:25 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn
Sports analyst Jason Whitlock called out former NBA star Gilbert Arenas on social media on Wednesday after Arenas was arrested following allegations of operating an illegal high-stakes poker ring.

According to several sources, Arenas not only operated an illegal gambling business, but he also associated himself with a potential suspected organized Israeli crime figure.

Jason Whitlock expressed his thoughts on Arenas, roasting his podcast, stating that his success was only because of an Israeli man backing him.

"Gilbert Arenas' association with Israeli crime figures explains the success of his podcast," Whitlock wrote on X. "He's got the absolute right backing. I've never understood the popularity of the show. Now I do. He has his Jerry Heller."
Fans react to Gilbert Arenas' arrest

Gilbert Arenas was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with three federal crimes. These include operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to investigators. Arenas pleaded not guilty and was released after paying $50,000.

Arenas' arrest went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions. Some felt the former NBA star deserved what happened to him. Others were concerned about his podcast ever coming back.

Here's what some fans said on X:

"Does this mean no more Gil’s Arena," one asked.
"No one's surprised. He's always been a piece of s**t human," one said.
"I thought they was Centel .... Gilbert Arenas being a crime lord was not on my bingo card," another said.
"So private poker games at a private residence is a R.I.C.O Charge? Maybe because an alleged member of organized crime was in attendance. But what does that have to do with Arenas? How he know what this guy does? Investigations is getting WILD…Im so confused at what is illegal," another asked.

Although Arenas pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, he's still on trial as investigations continue.

Itiel Estudillo

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
