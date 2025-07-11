"He’s got like half a foot on me": Bronny James reacts to viral duel moment against Cooper Flagg in electrifying Summer League game

Thursday night’s Summer League matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks saw Bronny James go up against Cooper Flagg. The duo entertained the basketball community with a viral play in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

After the game, James spoke to reporters about the highlight sequence, offering insight into his defense-first mindset.

“I'm trying to set myself as a defensive guy. I'm not going to be a scoring guy,” Bronny told the reporters. “Right now, like I said, I'm just trying to hold my ground. He’s got like half a foot on me.”

James Jr. was referring to a defensive possession early in the second quarter, when Flagg attempted to back him down in the post. Despite the size disadvantage, Bronny held firm and prevented Flagg from getting a clean shot attempt.

However, the play ended with a reach-in foul call on James for swatting Flagg’s hand after knocking the ball loose.

While James received praise for the play, it was Flagg who got the last laugh. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft helped the Mavericks to an 87-85 victory in their Summer League opener.

Bronny wrapped up the night with eight points, two rebounds and two assists, shooting just 25% from the field.

Cooper Flagg criticizes his NBA Summer League debut

Cooper Flagg enters the NBA with massive expectations after an impressive lone season at Duke, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Regarded as one of the most talented prospects, fans expected similar numbers on his debut on Thursday.

Instead, Flagg finished his first NBA game with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

"Not up to my standard," Flagg reacted to his debut. " But I’m going to regroup. I’m going to be all right. It’s a new feeling, new environment, new teammates... I didn't have my best game, but I'm just gonna keep going, going forward.”

Cooper Flagg will hope to redeem himself in his return to Summer League action on Saturday. He will be up against the San Antonio Spurs, setting up a highly anticipated duel with the #2 pick in the 2025 draft, Dylan Harper.

