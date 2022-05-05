"He's got so many steps to go through, and I don't think he's cleared any of them right now" - Eastern Conference coach gives update on NBA MVP candidate's return timeline

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to be in trouble in the NBA playoffs as they are 2-0 down to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Previous reports had stated that Joel Embiid would be back in action for Game 3, but Doc Rivers' post-game interview suggested something else.

The 2008 championship-winning head coach revealed that Embiid had not cleared the necessary steps for him to return to full-court action. This is definitely a big concern for the 76ers in their series against the Heat.

When asked about his level of optimism for Embiid's return in Game 3, Rivers replied:

"I really don't know, we talked yesterday, we talked today, you know, new generation face time, I don't know why he face-timed, but he looked good, as far as talking.

"But he's got so many steps to go through, and I don't think he's cleared any of them right now. So we just have to wait and see."

Joel Embiid has been in stellar form the entire NBA season, but to his dismay, the injury bug once again caught up to him in the playoffs.

The big man first suffered a thumb injury in Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors in the previous round. He continued to play after that injury, but things got worse when he suffered an orbital fracture in Game 6 after Pascal Siakam smacked him in the face.

Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports reported that Joel Embiid was having trouble even looking at the phone as the sensitivity of the light was causing him pain.

The three-time All-Star is certainly an integral figure to the team, but rushing his return is not the right option.

Would it make sense for Joel Embiid to return to the NBA playoffs this season?

The NBA playoffs have been quite unlucky for Joel Embiid so far

Joel Embiid has endured injury problems since being drafted into the league. He has played in the NBA playoffs through injuries in the last two seasons. However, this time around, it would be risky for him to do the same.

Embiid played through a torn ligament in his thumb in the previous round, but the orbital fracture is going to be a tough injury to play with.

Although he could make it to the court, a further aggravation to the injury could keep him out of action for a while.

The 76ers are 2-0 down, but with the series moving to Philadelphia, they can certainly try to make their way back.

The absence of an NBA MVP candidate like Embiid is a major loss. However, with the likes of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris still available, all the Philadelphia 76ers need to do is play with more heart and desire.

