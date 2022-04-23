“He’s got a Michael Jordan, Kobe-like killer instinct, he’ll knock you out, he’s fearless” - Colin Cowherd believes Anthony Edwards is transitioning into a number 1 option

The Minnesota Timberwolves appear to have found their number one option in Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves have been a struggling franchise in the last few years, with three first overall picks since 2014. However, they have finally found their pieces in Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, both first overall picks in the NBA Draft.

Speaking about Edwards' development on his Fox Sports show, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Colin Cowherd said:

"Now, Ants and one. [Anthony] Edwards is a one. He's got a Michael Jordan, Kobe-like killer instinct. He'll knock you out. He's fearless, powerful, big man body, that’s a one."

"Now he is a kid, so he is kind of refining his game, but you are watching the TWolves transition to, oh, we thought we had ones, we got rid of Wiggins, we are going to move Karl Anthony-Towns back, and now Ants our one."

"So, by next year Minnesota will be a team that makes the playoffs easily."

The Minnesota Timberwolves' two wins in the play-ins and the playoffs each have one thing in common: Edwards went off in both.

Edwards' growth this season is a big reason why the Timberwolves are even in the playoffs, which is a lot from a second-year player.

With Minnesota already having Towns, another former first overall selection, and D’Angelo Russell, a second overall pick, this roster is stacked with talent.

Can Anthony Edwards be the Minnesota Timberwolves' answer for the future?

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards with the ball

Anthony Edwards struggled to be consistent in his rookie NBA season. Even though his efficiency has improved in his second season, there is still room for improvement.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



36 points

6 assists

52% FG



The real deal. Anthony Edwards in Game 1:36 points6 assists52% FGThe real deal. Anthony Edwards in Game 1:36 points6 assists52% FGThe real deal. 🔥 https://t.co/wfF17KVdo5

Having said that, his improvement in year two is still significant. He improved his scoring output from 19.3 points to 21.3 points per game while increasing his assist average from 2.9 to 3.8.

Edwards is hardly the only talented player on the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Towns and Russell being the other two stars on the team. Players like Patrick Beverly and Jarred Vanderbilt have also been great role players.

Next season, the Timberwolves will not be sneaking up on anyone as they have already proven to be a good team this year. It remains to be seen how much Edwards will develop in the Minnesota team.

