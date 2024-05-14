“He’s got to be up to something”: ESPN Insider insinuates LeBron James’ Cleveland appearance has underlying reason

LeBron James is certainly the biggest basketball star in the world right now. Every move and appearance of the so-called “King” can be seen with great scrutiny, especially since his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, was eliminated early in the NBA playoffs.

In the Boston Celtics’ 109-102 win versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 14th, James was sitting courtside, watching his former team, who played without stars Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, lose in a close contest against the East’s number-one seed.

James’ appearance came with great perusal among fans and analysts, including ESPN writer Brian Windhorst, who aired his analysis on the Unsportsmanlike Radio show.

“I will say this, the first thing I thought of was this moment 10 years ago where LeBron showed up to a game in Cleveland while he was a player for the Miami Heat to honor Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ Jersey retirement, his longtime teammate. And he got in a private plane, flew from Chicago over to Cleveland on an off night. Pat Riley was not happy. And a few months later he signed with the Cavs… He's extremely strategic, and I wish I could tell you I knew exactly what he is doing. I don't pretend to know, but he's gotta be up to something,” he said.

This speculation holds great value considering Windhorst’s history with LeBron.

Windhorst has covered LeBron James since the start of his career. The reporter also went to the same high school as James, a few years before the basketball star rose to the scene.

Windhorst was also a beat writer for the Cleveland Cavaliers in James’ first few years in the league before the reporter jumped ship to ESPN when LeBron brought his talents to the Miami Heat

Windy is now an all-around NBA insider, while James has since etched his name in the Lakers franchise books.

Brian Windhorst reveals his current connection with LeBron James

In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, Windhorst opened up about his current relationship with James.

“In years past, I had messaged with him, but we both kind of moved on,” Windhorst said. “LeBron doesn’t have personal relationships like that with reporters, he hasn’t for a long time.”

Despite this, Windhorst has carved a name for himself in the sports media circuit, becoming one of the most trusted insiders for ESPN. While James was securing NBA Finals berths throughout the years, Windhorst has moved up the industry's ladder.

Windhorst’s reporting has since been less focused on the four-time NBA champion, churning out reports about the entire league instead.