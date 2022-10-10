"He's got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it" - 3x NBA champion and Golden State Warriors center opens up on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole debacle

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole recently had an altercation during the Golden State Warriors practice. As both players kept barking at each other, emotions were high, and Green punched Poole. After the incident, rumors about Green wanting out of the organization started popping up. However, it's not likely the Warriors veteran will leave because of a misunderstanding.

During a recent press conference with the Warriors, Kevon Looney shared thoughts on Green and the situation. Looney knows that the situation is complicated. That doesn't mean that Green and the organization aren't willing to patch things up. Looney is confident that Green will eventually straighten everything up with the team.

"This is the ultimate test for us and I think we'll be able to get through it," Looney said. "Jordan, he's gonna work and do what he's gonna do. Draymond, he's the veteran, he's been the leader of this team for a reason. He's got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "[Draymond's] got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he's willing to do it." - Loon on Draymond

What has happened to the Golden State Warriors as of late?

Things aren't looking too well between Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. Green has always been known to be the kind of leader that gives tough love to the group. Even fellow veteran players Steph Curry and Klay Thompson can back that up. But did Draymond Green take it too far this time?

Team practices can get a bit rocky, especially if some players are underperforming and the vets start to notice. Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant famously criticized their teammates. Draymond Green is similar in that regard as a team leader. Things didn't turn out so well during the latest incident.

Recently, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green reportedly fought at a Golden State Warriors practice. Emotions were high as the players continued to yell at one another, and Green eventually punched Poole. TMZ released an audio-less video of the mix-up just a few days later.

Regardless of Draymond Green's intentions, he's definitely in the wrong. According to NBC, Green acknowledges that he's at fault. However, he thinks the video shouldn't have been presented as it was.

"I thought it was bulls--t that the video leaked," Green said. "This looks even worse than I thought it was. It's pathetic. Then I had to take a step back too and realize that this video was actually released this way to look that way. It's an audio-less video, it's a video that cuts to me walking right to him. So the video serves the purpose that it was supposed to serve."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "I thought it was bulls--t that the video leaked."



Draymond discussed the leak of the practice video and what he believes the intended purpose was

Draymond Green will be taking some time off with the Golden State Warriors in the meantime. Both he and the organization are currently in the process of sorting things out.

