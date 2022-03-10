"He's gotta be the biggest crybaby in the league" - Walt Frazier calls out Luka Doncic for complaining too much

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is one of the best young players in the NBA today. However, Doncic has a growing reputation for complaining too much to the officials. The Slovenian has been at odds with the referees since his rookie year and New York Knicks legend Walt Frazier has now called him out for it.

During the broadcast of the Mavericks-Knicks game on Wednesday night, Frazier was critical of Doncic, who was called for his 14th technical foul of the season. Doncic wanted a shooting foul, but the refs said it was before the shot. The 23-year-old superstar is just two technical fouls away from a one-game suspension.

"Always crying. He's always crying. He's gotta be the biggest crybaby in the league. He's only 23 years of age, but let's have better composure than that," Frazier said.

This has been an issue for Luka Doncic, especially this season. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has even called out his best player for complaining too much. Kidd told the Dallas Morning News that Doncic should just move on after a non-call and continue playing basketball.

"I would lean towards playing five-on-five a little bit more. You're not going to get any calls. Officials, they tend not to stop the game to change calls. So you'd have to understand that there's a point in time in games, dead ball, to be able to talk to the officials," Kidd said.

As good as Doncic is at the moment, he acknowledged that he has to stop his habit of complaining to officials. Referees are not going to change calls unless a coach challenges them successfully.

"I think J-Kidd, he's got a point and I've got to stop doing that," Doncic said.

Luka Doncic, Mavericks blown out at home by the Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks' five-game winning streak was snapped by the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks struggled all game long, missing their first 19 shots from beyond the arc in the 107-77 loss.

Luka Doncic was the lone bright spot in Dallas, scoring 31 points and adding six rebounds and four assists. Spencer Dinwiddie added 13 points off the bench, but the rest of the team just couldn't buy a basket.

The Knicks, on the other hand, played well as six players were in double figures. Julius Randle led the way with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while R.J. Barrett had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Doncic and the Mavericks played great basketball before Wednesday's loss. They now embark on a five-game road trip starting in Houston on Friday. The Mavs will then take on the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.

