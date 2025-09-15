  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "He’s gotta win two or more championships" - LeBron James' ex-teammate makes shocking claim about Kevin Durant turning down Heat for Rockets

"He’s gotta win two or more championships" - LeBron James' ex-teammate makes shocking claim about Kevin Durant turning down Heat for Rockets

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 15, 2025 22:50 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Former LeBron James teammate gives a hot take on Kevin Durant (Image Source: IMAGN)

LeBron James' former teammate, Mario Chalmers, gave a hot take about Kevin Durant's trade to the Houston Rockets. Durant was linked to the Miami Heat on multiple occasions, especially this past summer, since the Heat traded All-Star forward Jimmy Butler away during the middle of the 2024-25 season.

Ad

The two-time NBA champion ended up with the Rockets via a blockbuster deal involving seven teams. Despite that, discussions about Durant joining the Heat organization have not stopped.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson asked the former Heat point guard about his thoughts on Durant not being part of the Miami organization. The two-time champion claimed that Durant opted against joining the Heat because of James' legacy.

"I wasn't surprised," Chalmers said. "I've been saying it for years, I don't think KD ever goes to the Heat just because of the Bron legacy. He's gotta win two or more championships before he goes to the Heat.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I just don't think that pressure is warranted at this age or at this time. I'd never thought that he'd go to the Heat."
Ad

During James' four-year tenure, he led the team to four NBA Finals appearances and two championships. For anyone, not just KD, it could be difficult to follow that up. Butler tried for six seasons but couldn't finish the job. Although he led the team to two Finals appearances.

In Houston, the 15-time All-Star will help rising stars Alperen Sengun (who finished silver in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket), Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr.

Ad

LeBron James gets real about Kevin Durant impacting his number of NBA championships

LeBron James and Kevin Durant prevented each other from winning more championships. A youthful Durant led the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, but James and the Heat prevailed.

In 2017 and 2018, Durant was with the Golden State Warriors and won his two championships against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even the four-time MVP knows that they should have more championships between them.

Ad
"We both think we should have more rings," James said, "but don't because of each other."

According to LandOfBasketball.com, the two star forwards faced each other 43 times. LeBron James leads 24-19. However, Durant has a better playoff record, 9-5.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications