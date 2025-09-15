"He’s gotta win two or more championships" - LeBron James' ex-teammate makes shocking claim about Kevin Durant turning down Heat for Rockets

LeBron James' former teammate, Mario Chalmers, gave a hot take about Kevin Durant's trade to the Houston Rockets. Durant was linked to the Miami Heat on multiple occasions, especially this past summer, since the Heat traded All-Star forward Jimmy Butler away during the middle of the 2024-25 season.The two-time NBA champion ended up with the Rockets via a blockbuster deal involving seven teams. Despite that, discussions about Durant joining the Heat organization have not stopped.Brandon &quot;Scoop B&quot; Robinson asked the former Heat point guard about his thoughts on Durant not being part of the Miami organization. The two-time champion claimed that Durant opted against joining the Heat because of James' legacy. &quot;I wasn't surprised,&quot; Chalmers said. &quot;I've been saying it for years, I don't think KD ever goes to the Heat just because of the Bron legacy. He's gotta win two or more championships before he goes to the Heat.&quot;I just don't think that pressure is warranted at this age or at this time. I'd never thought that he'd go to the Heat.&quot;During James' four-year tenure, he led the team to four NBA Finals appearances and two championships. For anyone, not just KD, it could be difficult to follow that up. Butler tried for six seasons but couldn't finish the job. Although he led the team to two Finals appearances.In Houston, the 15-time All-Star will help rising stars Alperen Sengun (who finished silver in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket), Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr.LeBron James gets real about Kevin Durant impacting his number of NBA championshipsLeBron James and Kevin Durant prevented each other from winning more championships. A youthful Durant led the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, but James and the Heat prevailed.In 2017 and 2018, Durant was with the Golden State Warriors and won his two championships against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even the four-time MVP knows that they should have more championships between them.&quot;We both think we should have more rings,&quot; James said, &quot;but don't because of each other.&quot;According to LandOfBasketball.com, the two star forwards faced each other 43 times. LeBron James leads 24-19. However, Durant has a better playoff record, 9-5.