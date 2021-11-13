“He’s doing a great job” - Jayson Tatum praises Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has come under fire due to the Celtics' poor start to the new season. However, Jayson Tatum has come to his defense, stating that the coach is doing just fine and that the team are solidly behind him.

In a recent interview with the Boston Sports Journal, Tatum said:

“He’s doing a great job. Obviously, one can only imagine how tough it is as a first-year head coach and everything that comes along with it, but I trust him and respect him and he does the same with myself and other guys, so we believe in him.”

The small forward is in his fifth season with the Celtics and is having amazing individual growth to his game. In 11 games played, Tatum averages 23.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He registered 41 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the Celtics' win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics have had a rocky start

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on November 10, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Celtics' average run in the 2020-21 NBA season saw them finish 7th in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 36-36 record. Brad Stevens hired Udoka to take over from him as the Celtics coach, while he progressed to an executive role within the organization.

Udoka and the boys have had a shaky start in the early weeks of the new season. They started the season with an overtime loss to the New York Knicks by a four-point differential. Jaylen Brown had a spectacular night, posting 46 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals, but it wasn't enough to clinch the win for the Celtics.

The Celtics have won five of their 11 games played, which places them in 11th position in the NBA Eastern Conference. With 71 games left in the season, the Boston Celtics are hoping to get to winning ways under the guidance of Udoka.

Dennis Schroder: 20 PTS

Robert Williams III: 16 PTS, 13 REB Jayson Tatum and the @celtics win at home!Dennis Schroder: 20 PTSRobert Williams III: 16 PTS, 13 REB Jayson Tatum and the @celtics win at home!Dennis Schroder: 20 PTSRobert Williams III: 16 PTS, 13 REB https://t.co/hV7EX6W3Kj

The Celtics will be hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics are coming into the game with momentum from a win against the Toronto Raptors and will be hoping to clinch a win on home court tonight.

