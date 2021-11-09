"He's not doing a great job of leading the team" - Kendrick Perkins unimpressed by Russell Westbrook's performance for the LA Lakers

It's been a tough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the LA Lakers. After coming into the year with some lofty expectations, the Lakers had an opening month filled with injuries and inconsistent performances. One player who has struggled out of the gate has been star point guard Russell Westbrook.

As of now, the LA Lakers are at .500 for the season with a 5-5 record. Slow starts happen in the NBA, especially for veteran teams that are trying to find their groove. However, the current situation has been unsettling for the Lakers.

Superstar forward LeBron James continues to be sidelined after picking up an abdominal strain, and it's uncertain when he will return to action.

Many fans were hopeful that fellow stars Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook would manage the team until the Lakers got their key players, including James, back in the mix. Unfortunately, things haven't worked out that way.

Davis continues to impress with his play on the court, but Westbrook has struggled to find his groove.

Westbrook is currently averaging 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. However, he's shooting 41.8% from the field and 26.8% from 3.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has highlighted how Westbrook isn't doing a great job of running the LA Lakers offense. He said earlier today:

"He was brought to LA for one reason and one reason only and that's to win the championship. Forget the missed shots, him at the point guard position, he's not doing a great job of running the team."

Russell Westbrook needs to play better to help LA Lakers secure wins consistently

Can LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook turn the corner soon?

Russell Westbrook's dip in form has come at a poor time for the LA Lakers. The team continues to see injuries pile up. They desperately need someone to rise to the occasion and help weather the storm. All eyes are pointing to Westbrook, as he has the ability to carry a team with his play on the court.

While Westbrook's numbers might not look terrible on paper, his play over the last week has been disappointing, especially when it comes to his efficiency.

In his last four matches, the 32-year-old averaged 20.5 points per game while only shooting 38.0% from the field. His most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers saw him finish with 8 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 1-of-13 from the field.

If the Lakers want to start putting a string of wins together, Westbrook is simply going to need to play better.

