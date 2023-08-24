"He's a great role model": Nikola Jovic describes relationship with Erik Spoelstra after rookie season with Miami

Serbian forward Nikola Jovic saw the impact of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra in the basketball community in general in just his first NBA season.

Although he had to settle for limited minutes off the bench with Jimmy Butler being Miami's main man at the small forward spot, Jovic, the 27th pick of the 2022 draft cherished having to be mentored by the coach who led the franchise to two titles.

Speaking to some reporters, including that of Sportskeeda, on Thursday after Serbia's practice ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Jovic said:

"I've seen him. Everybody knows who he is. He's a great coach. He's a great role model for everyone."

Nikola Jovic hopes for full crowd for Serbia games

Like Nikola Jovic, Erik Spoelstra is in the Philippines for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. He's a part of Team USA's coaching staff.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Spoelstra, who was born to a Filipina mother who traces her roots in San Pablo City, some 80 kilometers south of Manila.

So, when he also found out that Jovic was joining Serbia for the World Cup, Spoelstra told him what to expect from the Filipino basketball fans.

"We expect a great fanbase," Jovic said. "I think the Philippines has some great people. It's a really great city."

He is also aware that his mentor is proud to be a Filipino.

"He loves the city," Jovic said.

Jovic hopes that Filipino fans can prove how much they love basketball by showing up for the World Cup games even if the host team is not playing.

"I hope all the games are going to be full, and I hope everything goes well," Jovic said.

Nikola Jovic, Erik Spoelstra meet over lunch

Nikola Jovic said that he met Erik Spoelstra earlier Wednesday over lunch.

Although he did not give specific details of what went down in that lunch meeting, Jovic said that he was happy to see Spoelstra in this big offseason event.

"(There was) nothing crazy," Jovic said. "It's good to see your people in other places."

He then said that Spoelstra is happy that both of them are in the Philippines to represent the Heat in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

