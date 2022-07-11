"He's in great shape, he's durable... I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team” - Darvin Ham gives a hint of Russell Westbrook's potential fit with LA Lakers going forward

Russell Westbrook's unresolved situation with the LA Lakers is chaotic to say the least. However, Darvin Ham offered a sneak preview into what his star guard could offer the team going forward.

Westbrook has found himself among several trade talks in the free agency period. Linked with the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs, several are convinced that the superstar is on his way out.

Sportskeeda Basketball @Basketball_SK



Which team can be a good for Brodie?



#russellwestbrook #lakers Lakers and Westbrook haven't been a pretty scene to watch all season and will mutually part ways in the coming offseason!Which team can be a good for Brodie? Lakers and Westbrook haven't been a pretty scene to watch all season and will mutually part ways in the coming offseason! 😬Which team can be a good for Brodie? 👇#russellwestbrook #lakers https://t.co/vkB4MlzTxb

Considering the poor performance and the drama of last season, Westbrook and the Lakers seem to have agreed upon a mutual break. However, LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has other ideas.

Having displayed a high degree of faith and trust in Westbrook, Ham has also hinted at certain plans for the guard in the future.

Speaking about the matter during the LA Lakers' Summer League showcase, Darvin Ham said:

Guru @DrGuru_ Lakers HC Darvin Ham with a detailed explanation of Russell Westbrook’s role on the Lakers:



“I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team” Lakers HC Darvin Ham with a detailed explanation of Russell Westbrook’s role on the Lakers: “I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team” https://t.co/39B69YhBrI

"Russ, in my opinion, is in great shape. He's durable. In this system, this 'four-out, one-in' system, he's going to have a chance to screen-and-roll and make plays. He's going to have a chance run on the break, slash, get layups.

"He's going to have chances to sprint out to the corner, flatten the defense, get corner threes, as well as the things he already does well in terms of getting the ball and pushing the pace and pushing the tempo. So I'm excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team."

Darvin Ham's excitement over Westbrook's potential could be a sign of positive change in LA. However, given the progression of trade talks involving Kyrie Irving, the situation could take another turn.

Russell Westbrook's dicey trade situation

Russell Westbrook looks on at the game

The general consensus in LA has been to move Westbrook for the betterment of both parties. But the comments made by Ham are misleading to some degree.

Jacob Rude @JacobRude The problem with the Lakers currently is that Darvin Ham is sitting here talking about Russell Westbrook's role on the Lakers while Rob Pelinka is 200 feet away from him talking to Sean Marks about how to trade him. The problem with the Lakers currently is that Darvin Ham is sitting here talking about Russell Westbrook's role on the Lakers while Rob Pelinka is 200 feet away from him talking to Sean Marks about how to trade him.

As mentioned earlier, trade talks surrounding Westbrook have seen him linked to the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs. While the trade happens to be for Irving and the Nets, the Spurs are mainly viewed as the third team involved in the trade.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-lakers… The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package, league sources tell @YahooSports The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lakers…

RealGM @RealGM Spurs Could Help Facilitate Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade For Nets, Lakers basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267851… Spurs Could Help Facilitate Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade For Nets, Lakers basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267851…

This has also been subject to several conflicting rumors. However, the sheer volume suggests that there has been some traction on the matter.

Given the expectations Ham has of the superstar, Westbrook may be in for a pretty solid season in Ham's system. Unfortunately, there isn't much evidence linking him to stay with the Lakers either.

