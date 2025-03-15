"He’s the greatest shooter God ever created" - Stephen A. Smith outlines crucial condition for Steph Curry in 5k 3-pt pursuit

On Thursday, Steph Curry set the bar for three-point shooting to unprecedented heights as he became the first NBA player to hit 4,000 outside shots. When Curry reached this feat, fans buzzed about the possibility of the four-time champion reaching the 5,000 mark.

Ad

This topic came up on Friday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," and as far as Stephen A. Smith is concerned, Curry is capable of pulling it off. Smith, however, did specify a crucial condition for this to happen:

"He’s the greatest shooter God ever created," Smith said. "I'd tell you he could do it, he just has to last."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith broke down the numbers to illustrate how Curry can get to 5,000 three-pointers within the next few years:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It took you three seasons to get from 3,000 to 4,000," Smith said of the Golden State Warriors star. "From that standpoint, he'd have to get to 40 [years old]. Can he continue to move like that over the next three years?"

Curry, who turned 37 on the same day the First Take episode aired, has proven to be durable and crafty in finding his shot. Barring any major injuries, the NBA's all-time leader in outside shots made can plausibly get to 5,000 before his career is over.

Ad

James Harden — who currently sits at 3,131 three-pointers made — is the only active player who is anywhere near the 4,000 mark. Of the other players in the top five, one is retired (Ray Allen) while the other two (Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson) have yet to reach 2,800.

Steph Curry gets emotional upon seeing former Warriors center in tribute video

After Curry swished his 4,000th three-pointer on Thursday, the Warriors organization aired a special tribute video on the big screen inside Chase Center.

Ad

One of the individuals featured in this video was former Warriors big man Andris Biedrins, who reminded the NBA community that it was him who dished the assist that led to Curry's first made three in the league.

After the Warriors defeated the Kings 130-104, Curry opened up on his reaction upon seeing Biedrins in the video.

"That was my vet when I was here my rookie year," Curry said in the post-game interview. "I would've loved to have quizzed our team and bench to see if anybody knew who that was because that was such a long time ago."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Though Biedrins was no longer with the Warriors during their reign of dominance in the 2010s, he clearly holds a special place in Curry's memory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.