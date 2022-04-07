"He's been the greatest of all time and a true underdog" - Steph Curry reacts to Golf legend Tiger Woods returning to feature in Masters

Steph Curry heaped high praise on Gold Legend Tiger Woods after the 46-year-old decided to return to the sport after suffering a potentially career-ending injury due to a car accident last year. He stated that Tiger Woods' journey since the injury has been inspiring.
The golf legend will be seen in action at the Augusta Masters. Curry, who loves spending his free time golfing, is excited about Woods' return. Speaking about the same, Curry said on 95.7 The Game podcast that:
"For him to show up, kind of be behind the scene just grinding and working, everything you know about his competitive mentality, to comeback for something like that. Obviously, it's great for the game, obviously, it's great for this weekend and it's inspiring just, I don't know, I've kind of had that underdog mentality a lot when you're a champion, that's hard to kind of speak on that, when you're the man, when you're the dog. But he's been the greatest of all time and the true underdog like back and forth, back and forth like multiple times and that's just something interesting to see that, so I'm rooting for him obviously."
Woods has 82 PGA Tour wins to his name. He is already an inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame for his contribution to the sport. But even with that, Tiger Woods' decision to return to the sport is special because of the impact it will have on the millions of people who have followed him over the years.
The Golf legend has previously won the event five times. It will certainly be tough for him since it's his first competition post the horrific injury. But the legend that he is, Woods will be looking to put on a stellar show for all the fans who have anticipated his return.
Steph Curry and his love for Golf
Steph Curry is one of the best basketball players of this era. He has all the top accolades in the game and this is because of all the work he puts in to develop his craft. Outside basketball, Steph Curry loves to play golf and is very passionate about the sport.
Just like the game of basketball, golf also came into Chef Curry's life, through his father Dell Curry, who was a professional basketball player but played golf as a hobby. Steph would often go with his father to the golf course as a child and that was when he fell in love with the game.
His game on the court inspired many to start playing basketball. Stephen Curry also has plans to inspire many to play the game of golf. Speaking on an episode of 'Race in America: A Candid Conversation', Steph Curry said:
"We have to make it more fun, more accessible to the right people at earlier stages in their life. You have to make it less expensive, and that requires buy-in from all the major club manufacturers, all the athletes that have the ability to shift that narrative. Maybe look at alternative ways to create equipment, to create places for people to go that’s not the old-school, traditional country-club vibe.”
His ambition to make golf accessible to everyone in the country is inspirational on so many levels and speaks a lot about his love for the sport. Steph Curry certainly has a few more years of basketball left in him. However, when he decides to call it quits, the three-time NBA champion will definitely give it a try to pursue his love for the game of golf.