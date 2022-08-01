"He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period; And it's not even a discussion” - Chris Broussard sheds light on Bill Russell's legacy and greatness

The passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has been mourned by basketball fans worldwide. Remembering the man for his greatness, Chris Broussard shared his memories of Russell on "First Things First."

Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Having lived a life full of experiences and accomplishments, several have noted his greatness.

As the most successful athlete in North American sports history, Russell was a giant in his own right. However, his contributions off the court made him much bigger than the sport itself.

Speaking about Russell on the day of his passing, Chris Broussard shared his memories of the Celtics legend. Shedding light on his life, Broussard said:

"I'll remember Bill Russell as a great man of tremendous strength, courage and conviction. And that's saying a ton, because you could just remember him as a tremendous athlete."

"With all that he did as a tremendous athlete, the fact that I and so many others are thinking of him as a great man and what he did off the court first, is incredible."

Broussard first highlighted his success on the basketball court with:

"He's the greatest winner in American sports history. Period; And it's not even a discussion. This is not a LeBron-Michael Jordan debate. There's no debate. 11 championships is more than any other American athlete in our three major sports has won. And the fact that he did in 13 years is just astounding."

While also mentioning his success at the collegiate level, Chris Broussard shifted the narrative to Russell's contributions off the court. As a paragon of social justice, Russell stood up against multiple issues.

When comparing Russell's drive to advocate for changes to some athletes today, Broussard said:

"Look at Bill Russell as inspiration. Look at the things Bill Russell played through, fought through, exceled through. If he could go through that and be as great as he was, then I can go through whatever challenges I'm facing."

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "As great of a player as Bill Russell was, he was an even greater man." @Chris_Broussard remembers NBA legend Bill Russell: "As great of a player as Bill Russell was, he was an even greater man."— @Chris_Broussard remembers NBA legend Bill Russell: https://t.co/dWKUzsKWVY

Russell remains an inspiration to several athletes. Russell and his contributions will never be forgotten as one of the most prominent figures in the sport's history.

Bill Russell's influence on the game of basketball

Bill Russell at the NBA All-Star Game 2016

As mentioned before, Bill Russell was one of the most prominent figures in basketball history. Having won 11 titles in his 13-year career is impressive, but Russell had more to contribute to the game.

Russell was part of the first starting lineup to feature all African-American players. To take this further, he was also the first African-American head coach in the history of North American sports.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



A legend in every way. Shams Charania @ShamsCharania NBA legend Bill Russell has passed away peacefully at the age of 88. RIP. NBA legend Bill Russell has passed away peacefully at the age of 88. RIP. Bill Russell: 11-time NBA champion. Five-time MVP. Member of the 25, 50, 75 Greatest Ever Anniversary teams. Two-time NCAA champion. Olympic Gold Medalist. And two NBA championships as the first Black head coach in North American pro sports history.A legend in every way. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Bill Russell: 11-time NBA champion. Five-time MVP. Member of the 25, 50, 75 Greatest Ever Anniversary teams. Two-time NCAA champion. Olympic Gold Medalist. And two NBA championships as the first Black head coach in North American pro sports history. A legend in every way. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Russell's ability as a player made him a sight to behold. As an absolute monster on the boards, he was also a defensive juggernaut.

He would regularly go toe-to-toe with and beat Wilt Chamberlain, and his record against Jerry West and the LA Lakers needs no recollection.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife RIP BILL RUSSELL



11 x NBA Champion as player

2 x NBA Champion as coach

2 x NCAA Champion

5 x NBA MVP



134 games w/ 30+ REB

3 games w/ 30 PTS & 30 REB

8 games w/ 40+ REB

1 game w/ 50 REB (23 PTS & 51 REB)



Way more athletic than you think!



RIP BILL RUSSELL11 x NBA Champion as player2 x NBA Champion as coach2 x NCAA Champion5 x NBA MVP134 games w/ 30+ REB3 games w/ 30 PTS & 30 REB8 games w/ 40+ REB1 game w/ 50 REB (23 PTS & 51 REB)Way more athletic than you think! https://t.co/6NlOMrUmNY

With one of the most illustrious careers this game has ever seen, Russell was also one of the game's fiercest competitors. Embodying greatness on and off the court, Russell and his legacy are immortalized in the Celtics' rafters and the history books.

Skyler Trepel @skylertrepel This moment of the first Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy being handed out by Russell, the 11-time champion, as David Stern lists Russell’s accolades, to Kobe Bryant, before Kobe is interviewed by Stuart Scott is so special. All may have passed on, but their legacies live forever This moment of the first Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy being handed out by Russell, the 11-time champion, as David Stern lists Russell’s accolades, to Kobe Bryant, before Kobe is interviewed by Stuart Scott is so special. All may have passed on, but their legacies live forever https://t.co/F8tN42PXrC

