“He’s not a guy who plays checkers a lot, he’s definitely a chess player” - Patrick Beverley calls LeBron James a very intelligent businessman, says he’ll be a great owner

LeBron James already sees his future in the NBA and it's not going to be with the LA Lakers.

The four-time MVP, on an episode of The Shop, admitted wanting to own a team that will be based in Sin City. With Forbes coming out with a report that “King James” is now officially a billionaire, that may soon become a reality.

On ESPN’s This Just In, Patrick Beverly weighed in on LeBron James’ surprising announcement:

“I just think he’s been an intelligent businessman like we’ve seen him throughout the years of his career. Obviously starting with Nike, Nike campaign, I Promise School, I just think it's a brilliant move.”

Beverly added:

“Obviously, he’s not a guy who plays checkers a lot, he’s definitely a chess player based on the moves he made for himself and his personal identity. And he’ll be a great owner too.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard was referring to James’ call to bet on himself and sign up with Nike instead of Reebok. It’s a deal that has turned out to be one of the biggest and shrewdest moves by any businessman, let alone an athlete.

After endorsing Nike since entering the NBA, The Swoosh gave him a lifetime contract, which is believed to be worth $32 million a season. In 2018, he called his decision to go with Nike “the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Ballislife.com @Ballislife "I'M A NIKE GUY"

19 years ago today, 18-year-old LeBron James signed a 7-year, $87 million deal with Nike.



Reebok reportedly offered $115 million & Adidas offered less than $60 million! "I'M A NIKE GUY"19 years ago today, 18-year-old LeBron James signed a 7-year, $87 million deal with Nike. Reebok reportedly offered $115 million & Adidas offered less than $60 million! https://t.co/Ea0faV1fI4

James is also giving back to his community in Akron, Ohio with the creation of the I Promise School. The beloved school has become a source of hope and inspiration for underprivileged kids.

kiki @goatedbball LeBron James is officially a billionaire. Here’s some good things he’s done with his money:



1. He set up the Lebron James Family Foundation.



2. Opened the “I Promise” school for grades 1-8



3. Pledged $41 million dollars to give more than 1,000 student scholarships for college LeBron James is officially a billionaire. Here’s some good things he’s done with his money:1. He set up the Lebron James Family Foundation. 2. Opened the “I Promise” school for grades 1-83. Pledged $41 million dollars to give more than 1,000 student scholarships for college https://t.co/x7jAcFm8wb

LeBron James’ Nike windfall could be dwarfed by potentially owning an expansion franchise in Las Vegas. Here's what he had to say in an episode of "The Shop":

“I wanna own a team. Yeah, I wanna buy a team, for sure. Yeah, I would much rather own a team before I talk. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted



hints at his next big move on an all new episode of "I want a team in Vegas." @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! "I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 https://t.co/HIZKsBYPGF

Adam Silver could push LeBron James’ dream of owning an NBA franchise a little further down the road

Adam Silver (right) has quelled reports about the NBA expanding after 2024, which could put LeBron James' dream of owning a team on hold. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Several reports surfaced that the NBA was planning to expand after 2024 to include Seattle and Las Vegas. The rumors created a stir as the league hasn’t had an expansion team since the New Orleans Pelicans were formed in 2002.

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, Adam Silver addressed this issue:

“We are not discussing that at this time. As I’ve said before, at some point, this league will invariably expand, just not at this moment.”

Sports Illustrated @SInow The NBA is not currently having discussions about expanding the league, although likely will at some point trib.al/kF3qhmu The NBA is not currently having discussions about expanding the league, although likely will at some point trib.al/kF3qhmu

Despite the public dismissal of the rumors, the issue refuses to die. It’ll probably only intensify after LeBron James’ comments on "The Shop" come out.

“King James’” immediate goal is to win as many championships as he can. Somewhere down the road, he may have his little kingdom in Vegas.

