Despite being considered one of the greatest to have ever played in the NBA, LeBron James is still not safe from getting criticized by fans and the media. After losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first round of the postseason, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards came to the Lakers forward's defense on Instagram amid all the criticism of James.

Regardless of how the season went down, the fact remains that Lakers star LeBron James managed to play 71 games in his 21st NBA season as a 39-year-old athlete. He looked as good as anyone could for his age while continuing to defy Father Time.

"I've never seen so many people be so happy to see an athlete fail more than LeBron," Edwards said. "His whole career he's been hated on constantly and slandered to no end to the point where when he retires, nobody would have appreciated his greatness. I'm glad I will be one who did."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Regardless of everything he has done for the game and accomplished in his long career, there will always be doubters and critics of LeBron James. However, the ones who love the sport and appreciate what the 20-time NBA All-Star was able to give during his time playing will acknowledge his importance to basketball.

LeBron James confirmed that retiring from the game soon is still a possibility

Following the disappointing 108-106 Game 5 loss in Monday night's contest against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James talked about the possibility of walking away from the game remaining on the table, regardless of how impressive he looked this season, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"It's still coming," James said. "It's not like, 'Oh s***, I'm playing so great this year, you know what? I might play and stick around for even more (time). No. It's coming. It's cool, because, to be honest, I don't see myself falling off anytime soon. But then, like, what am I doing?"

With how challenging it is to play an 82-game season, especially with the coming 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, longevity isn't even a question anymore but more about the willingness to head back into grinding out another regular season.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen what LeBron James decides on doing, considering he has his $51 million player option next season.

In 71 games this season, the four-time NBA champion averaged 25.7 points (54.0% shooting, including 41.0% from 3-point range), 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback