"He's the head of the snake" - LeBron James praises Russell Westbrook for bouncing back strongly against the Orlando Magic

LeBron James had nothing but praise for teammate Russell Westbrook, who had a bounce-back game on Friday night against the Orlando Magic. Westbrook played more than 30 minutes for the first time in five games during the LA Lakers' 116-105 win in Orlando.

The 2017 NBA MVP finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while LeBron led the way once again. "The King" recorded 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists to put the Magic to the sword.

The Lakers' long road trip is just starting, with five more games against Eastern Conference teams to follow.

After the game, James was asked by reporters on this thoughts about Westbrook's performance against the Magic. He had nothing but praise for his point guard, who was benched for the end of their game versus the Indiana Pacers. He noted that Russ played great on both ends of the floor, saying:

"I think he [Russell Westbrook] let last game go and he was focused for this game. It was in a new game, new trip. He's the head of the snake when it comes to being our point guard. He puts us in position, his attacks is great."

James added:

"I thought he did a good job of getting to the paint either for his shot or spraying out. And guys playing off his energy and effort on both ends."

Russell Westbrook was disappointed with his benching against the Pacers, but returned with a vengeance in Orlando. It was a great start to the Lakers' road trip as they picked up an important win. Their upcoming fixtures are a make-or-break situation for the Lakers' season.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers tough schedule ahead

Austin Reaves and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James is having a great season in his 19th year in the NBA. He's playing like an MVP at age 37 and he's still one of the best players in the world. However, the Lakers are fighting for their season and their next five games may be the most important.

The Lakers passed their first test of the six-game road trip, defeating the Orlando Magic 115-106. They were down after the first half, but a third-quarter run put the Magic away. LeBron did this thing, while Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook also played well to take them to 23-23 record for the season.

Their next game is on Sunday against the Miami Heat, followed by a showdown with the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers will then face the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets in back-to-back games before ending their road trip in Atlanta against the Hawks.

LeBron James has been the only consistent player for the Lakers this season, while waiting for Anthony Davis to return from injury. Russell Westbrook will hopefully continue to improve, as will the entire team defensively.

The Lakers entered the season hoping to win an NBA championship, but as things stand, they could struggle to make the playoffs directly. They need to lay down a marker on this road trip to give themselves a good chance.

