"He’s a hellified defender as well" - Jimmy Butler praises Finals MVP candidate Nikola Jokic's defensive prowess

Nikola Jokic has been the most dominant player in the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far. While Jimmy Butler has impresssed with his clutch performances in the postseason, he can't help but acknowledge Jokic's basketball prowess.

It's no secret that the "Joker" is a gifted player who can take over games on offense, but some fail to give him recognition for his defense. While Jokic doesn't shine bright on defense, Jimmy Butler is one of the select few who appreciates the big man's defensive efforts.

Butler is aware that everyone only recognizes the Serb's talents on offense, but he couldn't help but praise Jokic's defensive prowess:

“As much as people look at what he does on the offensive end," Butler said. "He’s a hellified defender as well.”

Looking at Nikola Jokic's playoff performances so far

2023 NBA Finals - Game One

Nikola Jokic is one of the most under-appreciated players in the league. He's an undeniably talented big man who does not get as much recognition he deserves despite winning two back-to-back MVP awards.

However, during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Jokic made sure to leave his mark by providing stellar performances for the Denver Nuggets. As a result, the "Joker" booked his ticket to his first Finals appearance.

This postseason, Jokic has averaged a tiple-double with 29.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists. His most brilliant series this year was when the Nuggets faced the Phoenix Suns in the second round. Jokic was a scoring machine, averaging 34.5 ppg, 13.2 rpg and 10.3 apg to beat the Suns in six games.

While Denver's second-round win over Phoenix wasn't as impressive as their sweep in the Western Conference Finals, Nikola Jokic looked like an absolute God on the court. He kept knocking down the most impossible shots from difficult angles, thanks to his impressively unstoppable signature move called the "Somber Shuffle".

In terms of defense, Nikola isn't exactly averaging impressive numbers, but that doesn't mean he isn't doing anything at all. Despite his lack of numbers in the defensive column, he does impact the game, thanks to his intimidating length and reach. While he doesn't always get to secure the steal or block, his presence is enough to disrupt opppsition offenses from scoring.

Nevertheless, Jokic is undeniably this year's playoff hero for the Denver Nuggets. If it wasn't for him, the Nuggets might've not reached their first NBA Finals, where they lead the Heat 1-0.

