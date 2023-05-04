"He’s hoping to come at you a very little differently” – Steph Curry outlines difference in Lakers’ & Cavaliers’ LeBron James

Following his historic Game 7 performance against the Sacramento Kings, Steph Curry is now in the midst of a meeting with an old rival. After facing off in four straight NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors have another run in with LeBron James.

When it comes to rivalries of this generation, Steph Curry vs LeBron James is often brought up. As both sides get ready for Game 2, the sharpshooting guard was asked to give his thoughts on the LA Lakers star.

While discussing LeBron, Curry touched on how things have changed from their previous battles in the finals. He feels that things have changed greatly and that LeBron is a much different player from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“You have to reflect on everything that we’ve all gone through since the ’15 Finals, and just appreciate the opportunity to have another chapter in that battle and that competition,” Curry said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“Obviously once the ball drops, it’s a different feel just based on how the Lakers play versus the old Cavs teams, and even just a different style that he’s playing a little bit. He’s trying to come at you a little differently and space you out a little bit. He’s shooting a lot more threes and stuff like that. It’s just a little different vibe.”

Is Steph Curry right about things being different from his previous battles with LeBron James?

While LeBron James is still a high-impact player in the league today, it's hard to disagree with what Steph Curry said in regards to the matchup. His style of play today is much different from when he was leading the charge for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When LeBron was battling the Golden State Warriors in the past, everything ran through him. With the LA Lakers, that isn't the case. He is still a factor in what they do offensively, but he doesn't command the ball as much as he did in the past.

In his 20th season, LeBron isn't the athlete he once was. He keeps himself in good shape, but not to the degree from his Cleveland days. This has led to a change in how he attacks opposing defenses.

Back then, he was a constant downhill threat that defenses couldn't slow down. With less explosiveness now, he has to resort to other tactics. As Steph Curry mentioned, his three-point volume has gone up a great deal.

Things might be different from previous matchups, but Curry still knows he's dealing with one of the greatest to ever play the game.

