"He's not in jail for stealing $30 million" - NBA fans fret over Steph Curry allegedly making gigabucks for 60 hrs of FTX work

Regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Steph Curry has certainly dazzled fans and the entire league in the 14 seasons he has played in. Throughout his career, the Warriors star is one of the many factors in changing how the game is played, which has made him a household name in the NBA.

Be that as it may, an NBA fan posted an interesting bit of information regarding the four-time NBA champion on Reddit.

Reddit Post Regarding Steph Curry's FTX Earnings

From the fan's post, he mentions that Steph Curry reportedly earned around $35 million from using FTX. The post garnered more than enough reactions from NBA fans as they joined in on the topic presented.

"So f***ed up he's not in jail for stealing 30 billion dollars."

From the NBA fans' reactions alone, some are questioning why Curry hasn't faced more criticism for this issue. This aligns with how the media and the public treat popular athletes and artists when involved in a controversial issue or incident.

Steph Curry's involvement with FTX scam

Despite being one of the best players playing in the NBA today, Curry's name is involved in an FTX scam monitored by the Texas State Securities Board, per a Yahoo Sports article by Charles Robinson.

The monitoring was done to investigate whether the involvement of Steph Curry, Tom Brady, and other famous individuals violated security laws. Before FTX filed for bankruptcy, Curry and Brady were part of the many prominent individuals who promoted and endorsed the cryptocurrency.

A source spoke to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinsons about the FTX issue involving two of the most well-recognized athletes.

"The expectation is there will likely be a comprehensive review by many regulators across the country," source said to Yahoo Sports, "depending on what securities or consumer protections might apply in other states."

Regarding the issue and investigation, the Warriors star is yet to comment on the matter.

Additionally, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Steph Curry has a net worth of $160 million. He also has a four-year $215,353,664 contract with the Golden State Warriors, as per Spotrac.

Additionally, his NBA contract has an average annual salary of $53,838,416. In the upcoming 2023-24 regular season, he is expected to earn $51,915,615.