“He’s only just beginning the second phase of the dynasty in Golden State” - Skip Bayless believes Steph Curry has a compelling case to eventually pass LeBron James in the GOAT debate

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry is preparing for another NBA Finals, competing for a championship for the first time since 2019.

Curry has won three championships with Golden State. Adding a fourth title would help him take another leap towards cementing his legacy among the greatest players ever. While Curry has already made a case as one of the best shooters in NBA history, some are wondering if another title could move him up the ranks of the all-time best.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless said there's a compelling case that Curry could pass LeBron James when discussing the all-time greats.

“It's a compelling, if not convincing, case," Bayless said. "He’s only just beginning the second phase of the dynasty in Golden State.”

Steph Curry looks to add another NBA title to his resume

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry 2022 NBA Finals - Media Day

While the idea of Steph Curry surpassing LeBron James as one of the NBA's all-time greatest players seems startling, it could become a worthy debate.

James, who turned 37 in December, has won four championships and is getting prepared for the 20th season of his illustrious career.

While Curry hasn't put up the accomplishments that James has had, Curry still has plenty of basketball left. The superstar guard just recently turned 34, but his style of play suggests that he still has plenty of elite game still left in the tank. It's not out of the question to think that Curry could add more championships to his resume.

The first step towards making this conversation grow would be winning this year's NBA Finals. Curry and the Golden State Warriors face a tough challenge in going up against the Boston Celtics. Game 1 is on Thursday in San Francisco.

If the Warriors can win another championship, it will push the needle forward for Curry's place among the greatest players to play in the NBA.

Curry, a two-time MVP and two-time scoring champion, was named to the NBA's 75th-anniversary team.

Curry became the NBA's all-time 3-point leader during the season and can continue to push that record number (currently 3,117) further.

Curry is the NBA's career leader in free-throw percentage (90.82%). Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash is second at 90.43%.

Curry averaged 25.5 points and 6.3 assists per game this season.

