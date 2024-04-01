“He's just blowing smoke”: Former NBA champ casts doubt over LeBron James' retirement hint

Now in his 21st season, LeBron James doesn't have much time in the NBA left. After recently talking about the idea of retirement, one former champion isn't buying his comments.

After a dominant outing against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, LeBron was a topic of conversation on Monday's episode of "Undisputed." When his postgame remark about retiring came up, Paul Pierce shared his thoughts on why he isn't giving in to what was said.

"I can pin him in at least two years," Pierce said. "For one, he said he wanted to play with his son. Say Bronny comes out this year, we already know we got next year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's just blowing smoke. He said he was going to retire last year didn't he? He started contemplating retirement."

Expand Tweet

These retirment comments came fresh off a dominant outing from the 20-time All-Star. In 37 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James erupted for 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a win for the LA Lakers.

Despite being the oldest player in the NBA now, LeBron is still proving to be a high-impact player. This season, he is averaging 25.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 8.1 APG.

What did LeBron James say regarding retirement after win vs Nets?

Coming off one of his best scoring outings of the season, LeBron James was asked about how long he can keep going in the NBA. The four-time MVP didn't put an exact number on it, but said his time is limited.

"Not very long," LeBron said. "I'm on the other side of the hill. I'm not going to play another 21 years, that's for damn sure. Not very long. I don't know when that door will close as far as when I'll retire, but I don't have much time left."

Expand Tweet

As Paul Pierce mentioned, this isn't the first time LeBron has brought up the idea of his playing career coming to an end. He caused a stir last postseason after bringing up retirement following the Lakers' conference finals loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Seeing that he is still one of the top stars in the NBA, LeBron is capable of going on from a play standpoint. That said, Father Time ends up taking down everyone in the end. There is no telling when mileage of LeBron's two-decade long career will catch up to him.

As Pierce said, LeBron likely still has a handful of season's left in him. He's made it clear he wants to play with his son in the NBA, and that dream is close to being reality. With Bronny James becoming draft eligible this summer, the two could be teammates at the pro level come next season.

Another thing to monitor with LeBron James and these comments is his contract situation. As of now, the superstar forward can be signed through one more season if he decides to pick up his player option for 2025.