“He’s just an extremely talented, high IQ young guy” - Steph Curry speaks highly of Golden State Warriors rookie, says there should be a documentary on how the latter has approached the season 

Steph Curry heaped praise on Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody for his work ethic. The Dubs selected Moody with their #14 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. He has been in and out of the lineup while also spending time with the Warriors' G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Moody hasn't been in the Dubs' rotation frequently but has seen some playing time in the ongoing playoffs. He hasn't really had an impact scoring-wise, but his overall play has been impressive. Speaking about his work ethic, Steph Curry shed some light on the way Moody has stayed prepared during an interview on Monday, saying (via 95.7 The Game):

“He’s just an extremely talented, high IQ young guy that works tirelessly to be ready. I wish they (Klutch Sports) do a documentary on how he approaches the season, the behind-the-scenes, how he works, going game speed, just consistent effort every day, not knowing if he’s going to play the next day. Going back and forth from the G League, all that stuff. You can tell someday it’s going to pay off because his number is going to be called.”

Steph Curry lauds Moses Moody for stepping up to the occasion when called during the Western Conference finals

Moses Moody has played in all three games of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. He received five minutes of playing time in Game 1 but has racked up 26 minutes of playtime across Games 2 and 3. It's difficult to break into the rotation of the Golden State Warriors, especially when they're on a roll.

However, head coach Steve Kerr has used Moody in his plans to great effect. Warriors' talisman Steph Curry certainly noticed it and highlighted why Moody has been able to stay composed, saying:

“You get to a situation where he’s thrown into a Western Conference finals game. Makes a big difference, plays extremely well. Seems very composed, the speed of the game didn’t overwhelm him. All that stuff matters. It didn’t just happen last week or yesterday. It was from day one when he showed up this summer. So it’s pretty special to see it all pay off for a young guy that works his butt off.”

The Golden State Warriors have received invaluable contributions from almost every player on their roster during the 2022 NBA playoffs. It's been one of their keys to success so far and could potentially be regarded as the X-factor if they end up winning the title.

