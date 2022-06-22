“He’s just flat out wrong to call Kevin Durant anything but the ‘bus driver’” - JJ Redick says he has no problem with Kevin Durant clapping back at Charles Barkley on Twitter

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are poised to be in the spotlight throughout the NBA offseason this summer. After coming into the 2021-22 season as favorites to make an appearance in the NBA Finals, the Nets were one of the more disappointing teams across the league.

Brooklyn went on to be swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. A result that will surely leave a bad taste in the mouth of superstar forward Kevin Durant. After winning two championships with the Golden State Warriors, Durant has struggled to get the Nets to the same level.

It's become a narrative that has continued to generate noise over the last couple of seasons. NBA legend and current analyst Charles Barkley recently spoke out about it. He said that Durant won't get the respect of "old timers" until he wins a championship as "the bus driver" or the guy on a title team.

Speaking recently on ESPN's "First Take," JJ Redick praised Durant, saying that he was the engine behind Golden State's previous titles.

“He’s just flat out wrong to call Kevin Durant anything but the ‘bus driver’ of those Golden State Warriors teams...”

Kevin Durant looks to make noise with the Brooklyn Nets in upcoming season

Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Durant has continued to impress with his play on the basketball court. One of the most dangerous two-way players in the league, there's no denying that Durant still has the ability to be a dominant force on a regular basis.

The problem is that it hasn't resulted in any championships for the Brooklyn Nets, but that hasn't been due to the lack of contribution by KD. The Nets have dealt with a number of moving pieces on the roster. Players have missed extended periods of time, including Kyrie Irving and former teammate James Harden, who was traded last season.

Brooklyn will find itself as a team that has the eyes of the entire basketball world this offseason. After an up-and-down year from star teammate Kyrie Irving, many are wondering if the Nets will keep their superstar floor general around for the upcoming year.

With Durant in the mix, the Nets will have the capability to become one of the most dangerous teams in the league once again.

