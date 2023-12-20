"He's just happy for everybody": Steve Kerr reveals Steph Curry's impact despite missed 3-pointers  

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Steph Curry's impact on the team, both on and off the court. Curry's leadership, sacrifice and ability to bring players together for a common goal are some of the critical aspects that Kerr highlighted. However, Curry's 3-point streak of 268 games ended in the team's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry's performance has been a significant factor in the team's success on the court. His ability to make a 3-pointer in every game he played during his streak demonstrated his consistency and effectiveness.

Despite his underperformance and the end of his 3-point streak, Curry displayed remarkable unselfishness and joy for the team's success, particularly in the win led by Klay Thompson.

Kerr acknowledged Curry's heavy workload and the emotional toll of recent events, highlighting his resilience and leadership. His unselfishness was evident in his reaction to the team's victory despite his performance:

"You never would have known in a million years ... looked like any other win where he's just happy for everybody," Kerr said.

Stephen Curry's Season So Far: Overcoming injuries and adversities

Curry has had a remarkable season despite facing numerous challenges and adversities. He has been the Golden State Warriors' best and most consistent player, playing like an MVP candidate at 35.

In the face of injuries and absences, such as Draymond Green's latest suspension, Curry has shouldered a heavy workload and carried the team to victory.

His stats this season show him averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, Curry's performance this season starkly contrasts the narrative that players his age (35), and the team's circumstances should hinder their success.

The suspension of Draymond Green has had a significant impact on the team's dynamics and on-court performance. However, the Warriors have shown that they can adapt to these changes and maintain their competitive edge. Players have stepped up to fill Green's absence, and the team has secured victories, such as the win over the Brooklyn Nets and Trail Blazers.