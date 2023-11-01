"He's just like in the highlights": Victor Wembanyama left stunned after playing against idol Kevin Durant

Victor Wembanyama named Kevin Durant his favorite NBA player on several occasions. Tonight, he finally got a chance to go up against a player he had studied for hours while he was in France. The San Antonio Spurs versus Phoenix Suns matchup was highly anticipated as it pitted the veteran great against the rookie considered a generational talent. Although they rarely guarded each other, it was a battle fans got their money’s worth for.

Following the game, he was asked by Inside the NBA’s Ernie Johnson about what it felt like playing against KD. Wembanyama responded:

“He’s KD. He’s just like in the highlights. He was everything I expected. It’s what I thought of even before playing my first game. Every night is gonna be special one way or the other. … I wanna think like, ‘Yo, this is a guy I’ve watched for 10 years, my idol.

“But, I gotta lock in and think he’s gonna step on me the whole game. I don’t care if he’s my idol. I gotta go into him.”

For most of the night, Kevin Durant showed that he remains an elite talent that Victor Wembanyama will have to work hard to match. On a few occasions, the former NBA MVP got the better of their matchup.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Phoenix Suns superstar drilled a stepback jump shot over “Wemby” to give the Suns a 27-18 lead. Later in the game, Durant also schooled the rookie on defense. KD, guarding the rookie in the perimeter, stripped him of the ball as the Spurs center drove into the lane.

Victor Wembanyama, however, came through when needed most. He had an incredible sequence at the start of the fourth quarter to help rally his team. Wembanyama’s follow-up dunk cut the lead to 114-113 before Keldon Johnson’s heroics gave the San Antonio Spurs the go-ahead basket.

Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant will battle again on Thursday

The San Antonio Spurs are in town for a two-game matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Following tonight’s edge-of-your-seat thriller, fans can expect more when Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama face off again.

The Spurs stunned the Suns late in the game and won their first road game in the “Wemby” era. They will be out to prove that tonight’s win was not a fluke. Durant, who had the ball stolen from him that led to San Antonio’s go-ahead basket, will be raring to bounce back.

Phoenix could also get a boost the next time they play the Spurs. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were both out tonight due to their respective injuries. “Book” is dealing with a sprained left ankle and has missed the Suns’ last two games. Beal hasn’t made his debut due to a stiff back.

If both players are back on Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs will have an even tougher time beating the host Phoenix Suns. Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant, though, will still get plenty of attention if Beal and Booker are back.

Tonight’s encounter was a taste of what the future brings.