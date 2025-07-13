"He’s just mad that he got him tattooed on him" - NBA fans go wild as Drake disses LeBron James at Wireless Festival amid ongoing feud

Canadian rapper Drake seemingly dissed LA Lakers superstar LeBron James at the Wireless Festival in London on Saturday. James involved himself in a feud with the "God's Plan" hitmaker after he was spotted at Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert in June 2024.

Before that, James and Drake had been friends with the rapper, even calling the NBA superstar on stage at a few of his shows. However, their relationship has apparently turned sour, with Drake dissing him while performing his song "Nonstop" at the Wireless Festival.

Drake changed the wording of his song to take a swipe at James. Originally, the lyrics were:

“How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?”

While performing at the Wireless Festival, Drake rapped:

“How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man.”

Clips of his dig at LeBron James are going viral on X, with many fans reacting to the latest development.

“He’s just mad that he got him tattooed on him 😂😂,” one fan said.

Another fan said:

Greedy @Greedyszn1 LINK Dissing a dude you got tatted on you🤣🤣

One fan commented:

Adam☘️ @CelticsAdam34 LINK This cool until u realize drake 40 beefin with a family man who don’t care about him

Fans continued to come at Drake for dissing LeBron James, with many claiming that the NBA superstar doesn’t care.

One fan said:

Kingflaymes @wavu_is_active LINK Bro lost a beef and never been the same ever since

Said another fan:

👑 @Lebronin1 LINK Grown ass man crying that LeBron doesn’t like him

"What has Drake done to diss LeBron James lmao," another commented.

James and Drake's relationship seems to be getting worse and will likely continue to trend in that direction as the Canadian rapper continues taking swipes at the NBA superstar. The OVO rapper reportedly unfollowed James on Instagram in October after the Lakers phenom went public with his love for Lamar's hit diss song, "Not Like Us."

Drake reportedly covered up his LeBron James tattoo in favor of another NBA superstar

Canadian rapper Drake took things a step further by bringing in permanent changes amid his apparent feud with LeBron James. Drake had paid tribute to the NBA superstar by tattooing his jersey from his high school onto his bicep in 2018.

Drake has now covered up LeBron's jersey tattoo in favor of fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The OKC Thunder guard is coming off a historic season, winning the MVP and Finals MVP while leading the Thunder to their first franchise championship.

He led the league in scoring, averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.9%. Gilgeous-Alexander's fantastic production this season has earned him widespread recognition, and now he finds his No. 2 Thunder jersey tattooed on the arm of one of Canada's biggest celebrities.

