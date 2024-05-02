"He’s just scapegoat for LeBron James" - NBA fans chime in over Lakers potentially firing Darvin Ham after playoff exit

The Los Angeles Lakers' 2023-24 NBA season ended on Monday after the host Denver Nuggets sent them home with a dramatic 108-106 win in Game 5 of their first-round series. The Nuggets have dominated the Lake Show recently, winning 11 of their last 12 games with the Purple and Gold.

Following another disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the defending WNBA champion Nuggets, many believe Darvin Ham is on his way out of Crypto.com Arena after two seasons as coach of the Lakers.

Ham's team tried to beat the virtually unbeatable Nuggets for two seasons without success. Therefore, the consensus within Laker Nation is that Ham needs to go. After reporter Jovan Buha reported that Ham could be out by the end of this week, mixed reactions from fans didn't take long to arrive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While some agree that Ham's time has run out, others believe he should get another chance. For example, @CaughtByCeeDee believes he should get an extension, saying Ham is a scapegoat for LeBron James' shortcomings.

"He'll be a great hire for a serious franchise," one fan wrote.

"About time man," another fan posted.

"The only time its fully justified for lebron and ad to get a coach fired. they deserve the dismissal pass," one person wrote.

As usual, when it comes to the Lakers, fans don't hesitate to voice their opinions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Darvin Ham couldn't take the Lakers past the Nuggets again

After losing to the same opponent in the 2023 Western Conference finals, the Lakers were on a mission this season.

However, now they're back home, with more questions than certainties ahead of next season. The front office has a lot of work to do to run it back.

LeBron James' future could be out of SoCal, which could be the beginning of the end for this Lakers' era. Anthony Davis is still on the roster, but the Lakers need to surround him with the right talent to compete for titles.

Some think Darvin Ham's fire is the first step to get things back on track for the Lakers, but beyond that, they need to make more moves to put themselves in a solid position next season.